Chris Pratt Says There's One Movie You Need To See For America's 250th Birthday

The 4th of July is here, and it’s time to celebrate not only by watching fireworks but by catching a flick or two at your local theater. There are plenty of 2026 movie releases to choose from, like Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, Supergirl and more. However, Chris Pratt shouted out a different recently released film when sharing his take on what audiences should see to celebrate America’s 250th birthday (and it makes so much sense).

Anyone in need of a movie recommendation should know that Chris Pratt posted an Instagram reel in which he shouted out Young Washington, an under-the-radar new George Washington biopic that hit theaters this past Friday. Check out the video below to see Pratt's effusive praise for the movie, and its lead actor:

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Based on the early life of the eponymous Founding Father, the Jon Erwin-directed and co-written epic war-drama flick chronicles George Washington's leadership of the Virginia militia during the French and Indian War. William Franklyn-Miller plays the lead role, and he's joined by veteran actors Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis, Mary-Louise Parker and Kelsey Grammer.

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It’s understandable as to why Pratt would consider this a must-watch, as we honor 250 years of our nation. I mean, why not learn about a part of Washington’s life that some may not even be that aware of? Pratt also sells the film in a big way by calling it a mixture of The Revenant, Braveheart and Pride and Prejudice. Now, if that's not a ringing endorsement, then I don't know what is!

(Image credit: Angel Studios)

It's also great to see Pratt shout out Franklyn-Miller, who is a British actor and model While the up-and-coming actor has had small parts in TV shows like Arrow and Neighbours, the George Washington biopic marks his big-screen debut. Franklyn-Miller also has more work on the way, as he'll be starring in the upcoming Apple TV series Neuromancer and the book-to-TV screen adaptation of The Age of Innocence that’s expected to be available for Netflix subscription holders.

Of course, the public doesn't necessarily have to go see Young Washington, as there are plenty of other options as well. And I'm not just talking about movies that are currently playing in theaters. Cinema aficionados can also watch a perfect trio of patriotic ‘90s action flicks -- Independence Day, Air Force One and Con Air -- which are all streamable with Disney+ subscription . There are also other great titles on the streamer and other platforms that'll have people feel patriotic.

Still, fans are more than welcome to take Chris Pratt’s recommendation for Young Washington if they so choose. It goes without saying that it's huge to be able to say that we live in a time at which we can celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. So it might behoove Americans to find some way or another to signify such a momentous occasion.