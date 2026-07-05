As Young Washington's Theatrical Debut Tops Expectations, Its Director Shares Huge News For What's Next

Not all films’ box office wins are directly affected by when they are released, but there’s obviously a reason why studios behind upcoming horror movies tend to target October debuts, or why religious movies are usually released around Easter or Christmas. Something tells me Angel Studios’ execs were keenly aware of how big Young Washington could be with an Independence Day weekend release, as the historical drama fared even better than the initial expectations for the final box office totals.

What’s more, Young Washington’s big financial win sparked director Jon Erwin to hit up social media with huge news about what’s happening next at the studio, which we’ll get into lower down. First, we’re focusing on the huge turnout in theatrical screenings, complete with surprising demographic data for the 2026 movie release.

Young Washington Crushed Its Live-Action Competition At The Box Office

Young Washington tells the oft-bypassed story of George Washington’s early days in the U.S. military, with actor William Franklyn-Miller taking on the role of the United States’ first President, though several years before that leadership achievement was reached. Along with I Can Only Imagine helmer and Wonder Project CCO Jon Erwin behind the camera, the film also boasts a solid cast including Ben Kingsley, Mary-Louise Parker, Andy Serkis and Kelsey Grammer.

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The cast and subject matter were definitely enough to draw moviegoers into theaters throughout the high-temperature July 4 weekend, with Young Washington rising up to become not only the biggest live-action debut for the holiday, but also Angel Studio’s most impressive live-action opening weekend, racking up $20.8 million and besting the industry’s $15 million projections. (It was only bested by the 2025 animated release David, which brought in $22 million in its first weekend.)

Contrast that with Angel Studio’s biggest hit to date, the 2023 trafficking thriller Sound of Freedom, which earned $19.6 million in its first three days of release. Of course, that film ended up doubling that amount over its next three days for an impressive six-day total of $41.6 million. Whether or not this pre-POTUS story will top that is unknown, but I'm sure getting recommendations from Chris Pratt can't hurt.