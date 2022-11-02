Anna Faris Reveals Relationship With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hopes For A Blended Family

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married from 2009-2017 and share a son, Jack. After their marriage ended, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the two share two children together. While the end of a marriage can be difficult for all parties, Faris and Pratt have stated they stay committed to raising their child together as a united front. Recently Faris expressed that her relationship with both Pratt and Schwarzenegger has grown stronger over the years, and hopes for a blended family.

The Overboard actress recently spoke to People Magazine, and revealed she has a great rapport with her ex-husband and his wife. Time clearly has helped the family grow closer, and seem to look out for each other. She said:

We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that. They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.

I’m glad these two exes remain on good terms and care for each other. As for spending holidays together, Faris revealed she is very interested in spending that kind of family time with Pratt, even if it wasn’t possible this year. The Mom alum went on to say:

We won't have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays. And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere. I'm happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.

Time heals all wounds, and it seems to be bringing this family closer together. Faris has also found love herself, in cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she married in 2021. She frequently chats about her life on her advice podcast, Unqualified, and reveals all sorts of lessons she’s learned from love and loss. Having a support system is a positive for everyone, and I’m glad she was able to develop one in Pratt and Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and Faris both have continued to have incredibly successful acting careers after they split. Pratt has starred in a number of action films and led the Jurassic World franchise from 2015-2022. He will be reprising his role as Starlord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set for release in 2023. He is also expected to return for future MCU projects. In addition to her podcast, Faris ended her successful run on the CBS sitcom, Mom, in 2020. She now stars in a new comedy film, The Estate, alongside celebrated actress Toni Collette.

The Estate will hit theaters on November 4th, and Anna Faris' podcast is currently available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major listening sites.