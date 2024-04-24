After Anne Hathaway Said She Was Forced To Make Out With A Whole Bunch Of Dudes While Auditioning In Hollywood, Her Casting Directors Are Denying It Was Them
Casting directors are distancing themselves from this story.
In a shocking revelation, Anne Hathaway disclosed that during the early years of her Hollywood career, she was required to make out with multiple men during a single audition to test on-screen chemistry. This confession has sparked widespread speculation about which film or project might have required such auditions. However, several casting directors associated with the Oscar-winning Les Miserables performer’s major projects have stepped forward to clarify that these practices did not occur under their watch.
Hathaway, known for her roles in several of the best romantic comedies from the 2000s, has been at the center of discussions about potentially unethical audition practices. Yet, representatives from these films, including Donna Morong, the casting director for a Disney movie we don’t talk about enough, the 2001 hit The Princess Diaries, have strongly refuted these claims. According to TMZ’s reporting, Morong denied such practices were a part of the auditions she oversaw, but also that said behaviors were contrary to the norms of the projects she worked on, especially considering the family-friendly nature of Diaries films.
Echoing Morong's sentiments, Linda Lamontagne, who was responsible for casting the Eileen actress in the late 1990s and early 2000s TV show Get Real, also refuted any involvement in the kind of auditions The Witches star described. Lamontagne emphasized her long-standing commitment to maintaining professional and comfortable audition environments. She told TMZ:
While Lamontagne acknowledges that the A-Lister may have had such experiences, she stressed that such practices were never part of her casting sessions. She added:
The discussion also touched on Brokeback Mountain, another significant film in Anne Hathaway's early career. Casting director Avy Kaufman stated that nothing similar to what the Colossal actress described occurred during the casting sessions for the 2005 film. Like her colleagues, Kaufman expressed surprise over the Dark Knight Rises star's allegations, underscoring a disconnect between the actress's experiences and the practices of some of the casting directors who worked with her during the period she made some of her best movies.
As the story unfolds, the industry and its onlookers are left to ponder the implications of Hathaway's experiences. Here’s hoping that her courage in speaking out will pave the way for positive changes in the entertainment world, especially if this practice is ongoing.
The identity of the project or projects that involved the controversial chemistry tests remains unconfirmed, as casting directors and former colleagues continue to distance themselves from the practices Anne described.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Catch Anne Hathaway in a captivating new role in The Idea of You, which will hit the 2024 movie schedule on May 2, 2024. Fans of the Interstellar star can stream it with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.