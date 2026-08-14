Megan Fox Is Out Here In Chaps This Weekend ‘Making Aging Look Like A Myth’

Megan Fox has been gracing our screens for decades now, and she is known for making headlines thanks to both her professional and personal life. Fox's best movies often include her rocking stunning looks, and she often goes viral for bold fashion choices. Now she's done it again, rocking chaps and a fur coat that have fans saying she's "making aging look like a myth."

The Jennifer's Body star has once again returned to social media, and she has been posting a variety of images that quickly go viral. That includes a clip where Fox talked about being a bisexual icon. Safe to say she's going to keep that title thanks to her latest Instagram post, which you can see below:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

Who knew that chaps could end up looking so glamorous? Megan Fox is rocking that leather with ease, showing off her washboard abs in the process. Add in a green fur coat and a barely-there tube top and the Transformers alum has created yet another iconic fashion moment.

Megan Fox's fitness was on display during her Sports Illustrated cover, and she's once again highlighting her snatched waist in the above image. Fans are freaking out in the comments section about just how good the 40-year-old actress looks at this time in her life. You can see some of the most popular responses below:

Still out here making aging look like a myth 😂

Mother.

I’m so tired of not being this hot.

I genuinely thought Kim posted this until I slide to the 2nd photo 😂🔥🔥

POV: When you’re not sure if it’s hot or cold outside

Megan Fox shared this post for her whopping 24 million followers on Instagram, plenty of whom took to the comments section to tell her just how fabulous she looks. This is especially true when you consider Fox gave birth a year ago. She's spent most of the last year taking care of her new daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, whom she shares with ex Machine Gun Kelly.

Indeed, the last few years have seen Megan Fox largely focusing on her personal life, and making tons of headlines in the process. Fans have been following her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, with the two celebs seemingly sticking to co-parenting rather than reconciling.

While Fox has been busy as the parent of a newborn, she's managed to stay busy with a variety of unique acting gigs. She recently voiced Toy Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (streaming with a Netflix subscription), and played herself in Amazon's Overcompensating. Additionally, she voiced the role of Nitara in the most recent Mortal Kombat game.

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Megan Fox breaks the internet with most of her posts on social media, so it's likely only a matter of time before this happens again. For now, we can see her continue to age like fine wine and rock chaps like no other.