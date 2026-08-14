Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Vets Might Actually Be In Trouble With The Week 6 HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 14th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

The Vets, or "Icons" as they're called in the episodes, might be playing Big Brother on the back of their heels as Week 6 likely will be their first week facing real adversity. A new Head of Household was crowned, and they seem firm on the decision to put up at least two of the vets this week and send one packing.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and with Haley Thogmartin surviving, I was already optimistic about this week being extra chaotic. Fortunately, it's looking even better than I expected, as a quiet Houseguest thus far is set to make a big splash.

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(Image credit: CBS)

Yash Won The Week 6 HOH

Yash Patel was essentially a non-factor in the early weeks of this season, and now he's running the house with what feels like a growing alliance around him. He seemingly gained some allies in Taylor Brown and Lala Verrett, and with them growing closer to Kamu Kirk, I can see some formalized deal between all of them being set this week. If that happened, that's great for Yash, who still has solid relationships elsewhere if the house dynamic shifts again. He's doing what it takes to win Big Brother, whether intentional or not.

(Image credit: CBS)

Dee And Angela Are Likely Going Up, Which Could Cause Problems For Rick

Yash told Kamu overnight on the live feeds that he wants three people on the block: Angela Murray, Dee Valladares, and Haley Thogmartin. That's a wild lineup that will set up some huge drama for this week, assuming he doesn't change course. That's not entirely out of the question, as it feels like Yash's ultimate goal is to send a female Houseguest packing.

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In terms of the vets, they'll be forced to play the game at a disadvantage for the first time, and I'm eager to see how it's handled. For example, will Dee use her bribe power to secure a vote to stay, or avoid nomination entirely? Will the newly formed F.A.P. alliance (Drew Campbell, Barrett Pfeiffer, Melody Morris and Mallory Aurichio) be a unified front on sending a vet out, or will Drew and Barrett move to protect them?

Then there's Angela, who we just saw fly off the handle last week when Haley lied and accused her of throwing Dee under the bus in a conversation. If she's nominated, I would assume her outbursts and paranoia will increase, based on Season 26. Did I mention she'd be on the block during her birthday if Yash goes through with his plans?

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Then there's Rick Devens, and how he factors into this. Dee knows he has a power, and Angela strongly suspects he does. If they lose the veto, will they expect him to use that lifeline to get them out of trouble? What will happen if Rick decides to hold onto it for himself?

I think there's a strong possibility that this week ends with the Icons going their separate ways. Rick seems to have some strong ins with many of the men of the house, and Dee has Barrett, and could definitely wriggle her way into F.A.P with some persuading. Even Angela seemed to smooth the waters with Haley, so it'd be interesting to see what goes down if one of the Icons leaves this week.

Whether that happens, we'll just have to wait and see! Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited for a wild week of feeds and can't wait to see how the Vets respond now that they're no longer in control of the game.