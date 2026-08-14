I Can't Get Over How Taylor Swift's Haircut And Purple Dress Have Fans Spiraling With Theories

If Taylor Swift takes one step into the public eye, typically there are fan theories about it. It’s happened many (and I mean many) times over the years. Now, following her and Travis Kelce’s wedding , the Swifties are back and theorizing about her next project because the pop star got a haircut and wore a cute purple dress.

So, here’s the background you need before we get into the theories: Taylor Swift stepped out in London on August 13 (yeah, the 13th...) wearing a floral lavender Delphine mini dress and sporting a new haircut, per Page Six . She was seen leaving Annabel’s, a private members’ club, after a girls' night, and she looked stunning.

Meanwhile, her hair is quite a bit shorter than it has been in recent years.

Obviously, since this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about, this sighting was not met with only cute reactions about her outfit and new cut. No, no, the fan theories started flowing in too, as many Swifties took to social media to explain why they think this is a sign that her thirteenth album, lovingly nicknamed TS13, could be coming. Breaking it all down, swiftiesweetheart said in her TikTok with well over 400 thousand views:

And I cannot help but scream TS13 is in our walls, because the hair, the dress? She continues to step out in all floral. And also, I cannot get over the fact that it’s lavender. And she’s so clearly up to something, because if you remember two years ago in London, her leaving Annabel’s in this plaid outfit that inevitably foreshadowed The Life of a Showgirl. Yeah, same place, basically two years to the day.

OK, let’s break all this down. First of all, the florals do feel relevant. After Swift’s wedding, she and Kelce attended Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding. At the time, all the focus was on the fact that we got a good look at the “Opalite” singer’s wedding ring . However, now it feels relevant that she wore a light pink gown that featured metallic flowers. That’s because her latest look was also a light pastel with metallic flowers.

If you are entrenched in Swiftie lore and conspiracy theories like I am, you know that that’s probably not a coincidence. She’s known for wearing outfits that tease her projects. In fact, earlier this year, she rocked a light blue and white striped dress and accessorized with a yellow purse, which led people to believe she had a song in Toy Story 5 . And guess what? They were right.

Plus, as the Swiftie above pointed out (and swiftieinkc did too on TikTok), almost two years ago to the day, Swift was seen leaving Annabel’s in a plaid green and orange Vivienne Westwood suit (via People ). What album had those colors and was released on plaid day (which is the first Friday of October)? Her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

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Also, just to add a bit more fuel to this theory that this new dress and hairdo might mean she’s teasing something, back in 2023, Swift wore a Shania Twain T-shirt (via Elle ). Notably, Twain released a double album called Up!. At the time, people thought the "Style" singer might be teasing that the re-release of 1989 could be a double album. However, about six months after the image was taken, Swift’s double album, The Tortured Poets Department , was released.

On top of all that, a new haircut always feels like a new chapter. So, maybe this shorter look will go hand-in-hand with Taylor Swift's next project.

So, obviously, take all of this with a grain of salt. It’s very possible this look and new haircut mean nothing. However, history also tells us that Taylor Swift loves to tease her new projects through her outfits, and she will do it very, very far in advance. With that said, brace yourselves, Swifties; it feels within reason to believe that TS13 might be loading.