Anne Hathaway's Having A Big Year. She Knows It's 'Probably Never Going To Happen Like This’ Again
What a year!
The 2026 movie schedule features so many Anne Hathaway films, we might as well call it “The Year of Hathaway.” The Oscar winner has a staggering five movies she’s in – none of which are in a supporting capacity - and it sounds like she is enjoying every ounce of it while she can. However, she's also noting that something like this will "probably never" happen again.
So far, Anne Hathaway has played a seasoned pop star in A24’s Mother Mary, and coming up this weekend, she’ll be reprising her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 – and the hustle doesn’t stop there. Here’s what the 43-year-old had to say about her booked-and-busy 2026 and how she and her husband are navigating it:
Anne Hathaway is, after all, not only a movie star but the mother of two boys (10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack) with her husband of nearly 14 years, Adam Shulman. While talking to People about her big year, she gave all the props to her guy for supporting her “completely” recently. As she added:Article continues below
Now, Hathaway has pretty much been working nonstop since getting her start in 2001’s The Princess Diaries, but she’s never had a year like this one. Once The Devil Wears Prada kicks off the summer box office (and it’s expected to have a debut), the actress will come back on July 17 for what could be the biggest movie of 2026: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. She stars as the wife to Matt Damon’s Odysseus alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.
Then, on August 14, she has a horror movie with Ewan McGregor called The End Of Oak Street. Her last film of 2026 will be a book adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity with Dakota Johnson, and that will be released on October 2. Here’s what else the actress said about how vital her husband has been to her busy season:
Gotta love this shoutout to the man behind the star, Adam Shulman! He’s an actor, producer and jewelry designer himself who met Anne Hathaway back in 2008 while they were both at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
You’d think Hathaway might slow down after 2026, but she’s got more to come, considering she’s attached to the movie version of one of the latest hot novels, Yesteryear, along with working on Princess Diaries 3, among a few other projects.
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We love this moment for Hathaway, but even more so because she has a supportive husband who’s helping make it happen!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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