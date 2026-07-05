Anne Hathaway Didn't Actually Know She Was Auditioning For Catwoman In Christopher Nolan's Batman Trilogy
She had different ideas.
Anne Hathaway’s massive year continues this month, with The Odyssey being the latest of her many 2026 movie releases on the way. Notably, the historical drama also marks her third time working with Christopher Nolan. But did you know the circumstances of Hathaway's first audition for Nolan? It revolves around a funny misunderstanding the actress had about what role she was auditioning for in The Dark Knight Rises.
It goes without saying that auditioning for a director like Nolan is no small feat, and Hathaway wanted to ensure she was prepared when they met for his final Batman film. Here’s what the actress recently recalled about how it went:
Now, Anne Hathaway isn’t alone in meeting a filmmaker for a superhero role she didn’t know about. A similar thing happened to the likes of Brie Larson for Captain Marvel and Paul Rudd for Ant-Man. But, in Hathaway’s case, she was under the impression that Nolan was looking for a Harley Quinn, and she dressed accordingly.
As she recalled to Happy Sad Confused, there was an the awkward moment when the filmmaker told her what role she was auditioning for, and the reveal led to her instantly change up her demeanor to adapt to it. In her words:
Hathaway says she thinks her misreading of the role actually “worked in [her] favor,” because Selina Kyle is “a chameleon”. I’d be so curious about Christopher Nolan’s recollection of his first meeting with Anne Hathaway for The Dark Knight Rises but, ultimately, she obviously made a good impression, considering she got the part!