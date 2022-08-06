Anne Heche Hospitalized After Multiple Car Crashes And Fire

Actress Anne Heche who starred in films like Six Days, Seven Nights with Harrison Ford, had roles on TV in shows like Chicago P.D. and has lent her voice to to The Legend of Korra among other animated projects, has been involved in an automobile accident that can only be described as "bizarre." It has left her hospitalized and in a state that largely prevents doctors from being able to figure out what happened.

The crash happened around noon on Friday in the Southern California in the Mar Vista neighborhood of west Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Heche was driving down the road when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex. Heche then reportedly pulled away and sped off, and sometime later crashed a second time into a residence. The second crash started a fire that engulfed both the car and the house.

Anne Heche was taken away from the scene of the accident on a stretcher and she was reportedly burned in the fire, though the extent of the burns is unclear, beyond that her injuries are not considered life threatening. She is apparently intubated in hospital, though the burns apparently prevent doctors from performing many tests on the actress.

The most significant question that is obviously coming to mind is whether Anne Heche was driving under the influence of alcohol. That has not been confirmed but due to the current state of the actress doctors apparently can't perform the test. It's one possible theory that would fit with what we know but at this point it's speculation.

Anne Heche has nearly 100 acting roles to her credit though she may still be known best as the woman who was dating Ellen DeGeneres when Ellen first came out as gay. The couple was together for three years but split in 2000.

A lot was made of the fact that Heche was gay, and the actress says she was blacklisted for the relationship. It came up when she starred opposite Harrison Ford in the romantic comedy Six Days, Seven Nights. There was a point where filmmakers apparently considered taking Heche off the movie but the actress credits Ford with saving her job on the film. In 2013 Anne Heche starred in the NBC comedy Save Me, but it was cancelled after seven episodes.

Whole Heche has not achieved A-list status as an actress through the years, she's had a solid and consistent career. Appearing in regular roles on TV from HBO's Hung to NBC's Chicago P.D. She's also become an accomplished voice talent. She provided the voice for Suyin Beifong on the highly praised The Legend of Korra. She'll next be seen on the upcoming HBO series The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd

This is clearly a wild situation. Had it simply been a single car crash this would have been a much smaller news story and also would have been a lot less tragic. Clearly Heche was in good enough shape after the first crash, and so was the car, that nothing serious had happened. But instead of it ending there it literally ended in a fiery crash.