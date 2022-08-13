Anne Heche's Ex-Husband And Son Pay Emotional Tribute After Actress Was Declared Legally Dead

The Hollywood community and the public at large are once again mourning a star following Anne Heche’s death at the age of 53 . Best known for her work in movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Six Days, Seven Nights, Heche was involved in two car accidents over a week ago and died due to injuries she sustained. Many celebrities have since taken to social media to pen messages honoring the beloved star. Now, following the actress being declared legally dead, her son and ex-husband have emotionally paid tribute to her.

Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, who was married to Anne Heche from 2001 to 2009, posted a video to Instagram in which he spoke about her death. Laffoon said that he “loved” Heche and will “always” miss her. He also took the time to thank people for checking in on both him and he and Heche’s son, Homer. You can see his sweet message in its entirety down below:

In the video, Coley Laffoon also provided an update on Homer, saying that while the young man is “grieving,” he’s “strong,” “surrounded by family” and is going “to be OK.” To those points, the 20-year-old later released a statement (via CNN ) of his own. In it, he reflected on his feelings of loss while also memorializing his mother in a beautiful way:

My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

The Emmy-winning actress was involved in two car crashes in West Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5. The first incident, which occurred around 12 p.m. PT that day, saw the actress’ blue Mini Cooper crash into the garage of an apartment complex. According to reports, Heche subsequently pulled off and sped away. She later crashed her car into another residence, which resulted in a fire that engulfed both the house and her vehicle.

Days later, Anne Heche’s reps offered an update on her condition. They revealed that she’d suffered “a significant pulmonary injury” and had “burns that require surgical intervention.” She was also said to be in a coma and, by the end of this past week, it was said that Heche was “not expected to survive.” Additionally, Heche’s toxicology report revealed that she had cocaine in her system as well as fentanyl. But it's unclear as to whether the latter was given to her as pain medication by hospital staff or if it was in her system before the initial crash.

The Volcano actress received a number of well wishes immediately after the crashes. When former girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence on the matter, she sent her well wishes. The former talk show host spoke out again following her ex’s passing and sent love to the actress’ loved ones. Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper, also shared a loving post following the two vehicular accidents. He later paid tribute to his former partner once more after learning of her death.

The late star was certainly loved by those who were privileged enough to know her. Her loss is certainly difficult to fathom but, in the midst of the tragedy, it’s sweet to see so many come together to remember her and send support to Coley Laffoon and sons Homer and Atlas.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Anne Heche during this difficult time.