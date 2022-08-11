After Crash, Reported Details About Anne Heche's Toxicology Report Are In, But It’s Complicated

Last Friday, Anne Heche was hospitalized after being involved in two car crashes, the latter of which started a fire and left her severely burned. A few days later, Heche’s representatives shared that the actress was in “critical condition” and had not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident. Now reported details have come in about Heche’s toxicology report, but the findings are complicated.

TMZ has heard from unnamed law enforcement sources that Anne Heche was not under the influence of alcohol during her accident, but rather cocaine. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly tested the actress’ blood after she was admitted to the hospital and found traces of not just cocaine in her system, but fentanyl too. However, regarding the fentanyl, it’s unclear if the fentanyl comes from the hospital staff giving it to her as pain medication, or if it was in her system when she crashed her car. Furthermore, the publication describes Heche’s condition as “dire,” as the actress has apparently not improved since she was brought to the hospital.

If you’re out of the loop on what’s happened with Anne Heche, around noon on August 5 in the Mar Vista neighborhood in west Los Angeles, the actress reportedly crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex. She then pulled out and sped away, only to then crash into a nearby residence shortly thereafter. That was the crash that ignited the fire and engulfed both the house and her car in flames, and it allegedly took firefighters 65 minutes to remove Heche from the vehicle. She subsequently lapsed into a coma, and her reps said that she had a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Assuming this information about the cocaine and fentanyl is accurate, that clears up a little bit more about what’s happened with Anne Heche, although there are still many questions that remain unanswered, including what she’d been doing immediately before this accident. The LAPD opened an investigation into what happened on Friday, but as of yet still haven’t officially released any findings, because as already mentioned, this latest information was passed along from anonymous sources.

In the aftermath of Anne Heche’s accident, James Tupper and Thomas Jane, both of whom were previously romantically involved with the actress, shared messages of support for the Donnie Brasco star. Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Heche from 1997 to 2000, also broke her silence on what happened, saying that while the two haven’t been in touch, she doesn’t “want anyone to be hurt.” A GoFundMe has also been started for the residents of the home Heche crashed into, and as of this writing, over $133,000 has been raised for them.

CinemaBlend will continue passing along updates about Anne Heche’s condition and additional information surrounding this terrible event.