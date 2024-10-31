Not That Anyone Asked, But I Just Got An Answer To A Very NSFW Lord Of The Rings Question I'd Never Previously Thought About

TikTok has a habit of housing cursed knowledge and then unexpectedly pushing it onto you, and I learned that the hard way just before bedtime. While scrolling my predictably entertainment-heavy algorithm, I stumbled upon a Lord of the Rings video that forever changed the man I will be going forward. I now have NSFW answers to questions I never asked, and to be honest I miss the time before.

All credit for these shenanigans goes to FantasyAnnexe, who used his knowledge of LOTR and the human anatomy to answer a completely out-of-pocket question about what the Ring of Power is and isn't capable of. Strap in for this one and prepared to be as changed as CinemaBlend's Riley Utley was when she re-watched the OG trilogy after loving Rings Of Power. You won't be able to think of the movies the same way again.

What Would Happen If Someone Stuck The Ring Of Power Up Their Butt?

As I began watching this viral TikTok, an unnamed man pondered about what would happen if Frodo stuck the Ring of Power up his butt. Would he disappear? It's a question I'd personally never considered before this moment, but given how many people are in search of the ring, I get the logic of stashing it somewhere few would expect. If the fate of Middle Earth depends on it, desperate times might call for desperate measures. (Honestly, you'd have to think Gollum might've tried it, but I wouldn't count on that scene happening in the planned spin-off movie for the character. )

Apparently the answer is no, Frodo or anyone who stuck the ring up their butts wouldn't turn invisible. Who knew?

The TikToker explained that, in simple terms, the human body has one tube connecting us from the mouth to the sphincter, making us like a living donut. While the ring would be inside the body, it has been shown to not work when people hold it in their hand with a closed fist. As such, with nothing to penetrate the middle hole of the ring, we can safely assume that sticking the ring up your butt would not turn you invisible. Unrelated side note: I think I'm going to start watching my Prime subscription before bed instead of TikTok.

What Would Happen If Frodo Put The Ring Of Power On His Genitals?

Once Pandora's box is opened, there's no turning back, so I'm glad FantasyAnnexe followed up with another answer he rightly anticipated fans might be thinking about. Seeing as the act of sliding the ring on one's finger can turn one invisible, then it's only logical to assume that should Frodo or anyone manage to get the ring around their genitals, they would disappear as well.

Imagine being a Nazgul and showing up and seeing that. Next time we talk to Benjamin Walker, we should ask about the Elvish word for "incredibly uncomfortable moments." While we all ponder on that, here's the original video:

Just months ago, we were debating the identity of The Stranger on Rings Of Power, and just think, here we are now.

I think Rings of Power Season 3 can't come soon enough, personally, or really just anything on the 2025 TV schedule to effectively distract us from pursuing these questions we never asked to think about and now have been bored into our brains permanently. Even so, as someone cursed with this particular knowledge, I had to pass it on, and I hope whoever reads this will do the same. After all, even the smallest person can change the course of LOTR knowledge future.

If this, for some reason, makes you want to re-watch The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, you can do so with a Prime Video or Max subscription. For those hoping to stumble upon more wild answers to questions they never asked, TikTok is a good place to start.