Anya Taylor-Joy Showed Off A Gorgeous Dune 2 Premiere Look, But Instead It Started A Debate About Whether Or Not Corsets Are OK

Another Dune: Part Two premiere was over the weekend and with it came the, fully to-be-expected, head-turning fashion that usually makes up a red carpet. It’s normal for people to be wowed on Instagram, or even debate whether a particular look “works," but when Anya Taylor-Joy posted images of her red carpet look, it set off a very different conversation, all about the health and safety of corsets.

Zendaya at the UK Dune premiere had people talking about her outfit. Anya Taylor-Joy probably wanted people to do the same, but it didn't work out in quite the same way. The first in a series of pictures that Taylor-Joy posted to Instagram shows her in nothing but a corset. It is quite revealing, which was certainly the point.

The image has a lot of people in the comments of the post talking corsets. A lot of people are being critical of the actress, claiming that corsets do everything from normalizing unrealistic standards of beauty to causing injury and death. You can check out the finished look by the Menu star below:

The issue for some seems to be that Anya Taylor-Joy is either already rather thin, or the corset makes her so, with one commenter saying:

Can we not normalize starvation?

However, there is another side to the great corset battle of 2024. Corset defenders claim that corsets are fine, at least as long as they are made and used properly, and everybody needs to calm down. The feeling from the pro-corset crowd is that the anti-corset crowd doesn’t understand what the object is for or how it works, with one response saying…

When the comments don’t understand basic corset function

I’m assuming Anya Taylor-Joy wasn’t looking to start a major debate about corsets when she posted the image. Clearly, she doesn’t have a problem with them. Many people in the comments feel very strongly about corsets, believing they are very obviously the worst thing ever and can kill people…

everyone knows its terrible for anyone to wear a corset. It can lead to death. Wtf are you trying to say ?

It’s certainly true that a host of health issues, and even some deaths have been attributed to corsets over the last couple of centuries, though the accuracy of some of the claims is difficult to verify. Emma Stone says her organs shifted after wearing corsets for a significant period. Cara Delevingne says she worse one so tight she lost her voice. The garment has also been seen as unnecessary, as it is seen by many to only exist for vanity reasons. But one commenter says that corsets were singed to offer back support, and in that use, they are quite good…

Corsets never lead to death. When worn and made right they’re actually wonderful back support

Neither side is convincing the other in the Instagram comments, so we’ll have to see if the great corset debate rages on. Several stars have worn corsets on the red carpet recently, so if corsets are to become normal, the debate likely will be as well.