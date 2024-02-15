JLo Follows In Taylor Swift’s Grammys Footsteps And Wears A Corset Dress And Gloves On This Is Me… Now’s Red Carpet

This time of year, with so many awards shows going on, it seems like celebrities spend most of their time walking red carpets. That requires a lot of very nice clothes to be worn, so maybe it’s not a shock that, between the need to change things up, and the fact that all designers are aware of current fashion trends, that Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez both wore similar dresses recently. I will leave it up to others to decide who wore it better.

Taylor Swift recently turned heads at the Grammy Awards, where she stunned with a corset dress and long gloves. Swift’s look probably wasn’t a direct inspiration for what Jennifer Lopez wore on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie This is Me…Now, but the singer and actress did shine just as brightly in a similar ensemble.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

And who knows, Lopez was at the Grammy’s, so maybe she did see Taylor's outfit and decided she wanted one of her own. It's certainly not the first time we've seen stars rock similar looks and I'm sure that at least occasionally it happens because one star thinks the other looks amazing.

Lopez and Ben Affleck were on hand together, both looking fantastic, for the premiere of Lopez’s new film. The movie is a companion to the album of the same name, and in the spirit of Beyoncé's Lemonade is a sort of visual version of the album, a musical film with a narrative, but something that puts special emphasis on the music. The trailer for This is Me...Now had the internet talking, so a lot of people may check it out just to see what in the world this movie is.

While Jennifer Lopez may have turned heads on this red carpet, it isn’t even the most memorable moment on a red carpet JLo has had this year. Last month at the Golden Globes a meeting between Lopez and a starstruck Brie Larson went viral.

The premiere of This Is Me…Now wasn’t just an event to celebrate Jennifer Lopez. Affleck was a co-writer on the movie alongside Lopez, Chris Shafer, and the film’s director Dave Meyers. The singer has recently shared how Affleck helped her when she was working on the project. He is a man with significant experience in both writing and directing for the screen, so it certainly makes sense to use his knowledge and experience. Affleck also appears in the film.

The story is about a woman dealing with romance, and heartbreak, and is, in large part autobiographical and is, in part inspired by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship, which ended once, before the two got back together years later. This is Me…Now’s release date on Prime Video is set for February 16.