I Don’t Know What To Call Sydney Sweeney’s Concert Corset Fit (But I Love It)
Yeehaw!
It’s officially music festival season, and Sydney Sweeney is the latest celebrity to go all in ahead of her few 2025 movies coming out. The Euphoria actress spent her past weekend soaking up the sun at Stagecoach in Indio, California. Along with bopping along to headliners Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs, she also took the corset trend for another spin.
Over the past year, we’ve been talking about how the corset dress might be taking over for the sheer dress for the hottest style big names like to wear for glitzy events. Sweeney definitely proved that it might be in her appearance earlier this month at CinemaCon when she wore a silver corset dress to promote her upcoming movie The Housemaid. Now, check out the corset fit she took to Stagecoach (you’ll have to scroll):
A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)
A photo posted by on
We’re talking about the outfit featured in the second, sixth and seventh slides here in Sweeney’s latest Instagram photo dump. While attending the festival, Sweeney grabbed photos with Luke Combs, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, which is an iconic set of guests to get to meet at a music festival already. But the real star of her little photo album of sorts is her casual corset look.
While it feels like this combination of items wouldn’t work, it’s Sydney Sweeney, so she absolutely does. I don’t have a catchy name to give it, but maybe the closest I can come up with is "Medieval Yeehaw." How about that?
When taking a closer look at it, it’s a rather simple idea. She’s wearing a white romper with ruffles on the shorts, and she has an underbust beige corset on top of it, to give it a little extra something something. I especially love that she paired the outfit with cowboy boots that match the corset, and gold-rimmed sunglasses that look a tad cat-eyed. Considering Sweeney’s probably wearing a designer outfit, or it was custom made for her, I found these two pieces that could probably allow you to recreate her fit for your own outdoor festival moment:
UO Rosie Smocked Tiered Ruffle Romper - This ruffly white romper seems like a ringer for Sweeney's Stagecoach look, and like such a flowy fun outfit for a summer music festival.
Women's Satin Underbust Corset in Beige - and if you're looking to channel Sydney Sweeney's Stagecoach look, you absolutely need this corset from Amazon to complete it.
It looks like Sweeney was having fun there with her friend Jayde Emory Hafner. Her fiancé was nowhere to be found in these photos, which will only add to the rumors that she’s no longer with him. While she was there, she went viral for being seen with her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar (per TikTok), but considering there was no PDA in the video and Sklenar is reportedly taken, we’re not here to make any claims.
And, of course, we can’t not talk about the adorable puppy named Sully who she took to the festival, too. Earlier this month, Sweeney told the world she had gotten the new puppy and they are already best friends on sets and her “travel companion.” Sweeney looks like she had the best Stagecoach, and now we have music festival outfit inspo!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Star Trek Has One Big Challenge Facing Its Movies That I Think It Needs To Figure Out For Future Success
‘That Was Me And Will’s Baby.’ Martin Lawrence Says There’s One Big Reason The Bad Boys Franchise Deserves A Fifth Movie