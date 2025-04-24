Florence Pugh Takes The Corset Trend To A Whole New Level In Long, Cool Black Skirt And Crop Top

She really knows how to rock this trend.

Yelena pointing a gun in the Thunderbolts trailer
(Image credit: Marvel)

As we count down the final days until Thunderbolts* release on the 2025 movie schedule, Florence Pugh has been turning heads with outfits for the press tour that fit the movie's vibe. For example, her most recent outfit was a stellar take on the corset trend that also gave big Black Widow energy. Honestly, the sleek, minimalist two-piece takes this viral trend to a new level that's also fit for a Thunderbolts* Wheaties box.

Make no mistake, the British actress is no stranger to killing the style game on the carpet and off. Last year, in fact, she shared another dramatic take on the corset trend during the BAFTAs that stole the show. Now, her latest take on the trend plays on the grit of Thunderbolts* thanks to this black garment by Francesco Murano.

As you can see, Pugh’s black fit breaks away from the classic norms of a typical cinched structure, and pairing it with dark makeup and sunglasses feels very Yelena-coded – take a look for yourself:

Florence Pugh attends the "Thunderbolts*" Photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on April 24, 2025 in London, England. She's wearing a black oufit with black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As mentioned, the accessories and makeup play into the unique, dark, and edgy vibe this MCU project brings to the table. Plus, with Pugh’s character having an outspoken element within the ensemble, as well as being David Harbour's character’s child, the too cool for all of you energy across the board hits the nail on the head. The combo absolutely stands out among the various takes on the corset trend, too.

With many celebs in all corners of Hollywood showing up and showing out in their own pretty, pinched interpretations over the last few years, it’s no wonder that Pugh returned to the style. From Taylor Swift's corset dress to Sydney Sweeney's cinched look and even Kim Kardashian's take on the fitted trend, it’s been everywhere!

Still, the Little Women actress’s latest take may be the winner for me. Take a look at this group photo and tell me this dress doesn’t stand as one of the coolest fitting frocks of the press tour:

(L-R) Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman attend the UK photocall for Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts*' at The Corinthia Hotel on April 24, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s just immaculate from head to toe, in my opinion. And it's another addition to the performer's ever-growing catalog of iconic looks.

Honestly, Pugh will always know how to turn a look. She’s been rocking the sheer trend with her more formal, stunning Thunderbolts* red carpet look, and of course, the famed pink Valentino 'free the nipple' dress. And her many other fits, like the one above, show off the range of her style. Truly, she's an unmistakable icon and a professional dead ringer in nailing any fashion trend.

Speaking of absolutely nailing it, it seems like Pugh is about to kill it in this upcoming Marvel movie. After seeing the Thunderbolts* trailers and learning about the stunts the actress did for this movie, I can't wait to see her back on the big screen as Yelena.

Until I catch the flick, though, this Murano number of Pugh’s will tide me over, because it is a killer take on the corset trend.

