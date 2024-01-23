Argylle 2? Henry Cavill's Film Hasn’t Hit Theaters Yet, But A Plan Has Been Revealed

Will Matthew Vaughn's Argylle be the first big blockbuster of 2024 and get the green light to move forward with a sequel? The director certainly seems optimistic. The last three original movies that Vaughn has directed – 2010's Kick-Ass, 2011's X-Men: First Class, and 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service – have all inspired follow-up features, so there certainly is precedent. There are certainly a lot of fingers crossed in the filmmaker's fanbase, and if things do work out as planned, he will be ready for the opportunity, as there is already a plan for the future in place.

Vaughn and Argylle star Henry Cavill discussed their vision for the future in a recent interview with our sister site Total Film. There is a big picture structure that is kick-started by the first film, which introduces audiences to author Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) and the protagonist of her books, the titular Argylle (Henry Cavill). While the feature coming out in February is a meta adventure that centers on Elly as a protagonist, Vaughn seemingly has a plan to make a second film that is based on Conway's book (which is now available for purchase). The filmmaker explains,

Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film. And then Argylle 2 is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well.

In the upcoming movie, Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway is abruptly roped into real world espionage, as it turns out that her books are so accurate that they can essentially predict the future. Sam Rockwell plays Aidan, the spy by her side through the adventure, but Argylle features an outstanding ensemble cast that includes not only Henry Cavill, but also Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Delaney, and Sofia Boutella.

As for the opportunity to reprise the role of the eponymous Argylle, it's something that Henry Cavill seems game to do. He speaks highly of his relationship with Matthew Vaughn, and if there is a good story to tell with the character, he is game to reprise the role:

I think it’s a fun character. I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything. I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I’m trying to build and do, then great.

Argylle is co-produced by Apple Original Films, and it will have a release similar to other recent, high-profile Apple features Killers Of The Flower Moon and Napoleon. The movie will be screened in theaters everywhere on February 2, and it will be made available to stream for Apple TV+ subscribers at a later, unannounced date. To learn about all of the films set to be released in the coming months, check out our 2024 Movie Release Schedule.