Ariana Grande Revealed Her Latest Tattoo, And There’s A Wicked Connection

Ariana Grande is no stranger to grabbing headlines with her incredible voice and spot-on celebrity impressions . But this time, she's caught everyone's attention with something entirely different. The singer just revealed a new tattoo that's oozing with Wicked vibes, and fans are already belting out "Defying Gravity" in excitement regarding the connection to the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit musical .

It's no secret that Grande is an aficionado of body art, already sporting an array of tattoos from dainty butterflies to evocative quotes. But this latest addition? It's not just a tattoo; it's a storytelling device that pays homage to the bewitching world of Oz. In a recent Allure interview, when asked, “If you got another tattoo, you’d get a ____ on your _____.”, the Grammy winner revealed:

That’s hard because when they come to me, I just get them. This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. This is my most recent one. It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.

Now, let's not dance around the yellow brick road here: If you're not up to speed, Glinda is the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz. The character that also plays a significant role in Wicked, the hit Broadway show, a part originated by Kristin Chenoweth . The Victorious alum has been vocal about being a long-time fan of the show, and she even joined the Wicked cast , slated to play Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation. So, her new tattoo isn't just for looks—it's a heartfelt tribute to a character and story that means a lot to her.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The recent Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild strikes have halted Hollywood, affecting several projects like Universal's Wicked movie. Filming in London, the musical was nearing completion , according to writer Stephen Schwartz. Ariana Grande couldn't discuss her role during the recent interview due to the strike, but her new tattoo might hint at her enthusiasm for the project.

Strikes and tattoos aren’t the only things stealing the limelight from the “Thank U, Next" singer’s recent production. Reports from an insider allege she had a “sloppy” affair with co-star Ethan Slater , allegedly causing tension among their friends . Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, recently spoke out , saying her family is "just collateral damage" and placing the blame squarely on the singer and her husband. This drama doesn't exactly echo the virtuous Glinda; it leans more toward wicked witch territory.

Ariana Grande is reportedly giving Ethan Slater space to sort things out, even as they plan to continue their relationship. Slater was married for about five years after being high school sweethearts, while the singer married Dalton Gomez in 2020.