How Ariana Grande Is Allegedly Handling Her Relationship With Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater As He Attempts To Sort Out The Situation With His Estranged Wife

Ever since Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon earlier this month, many realizations have been made about the Wicked star’s love life. Following the public appearance, we’ve since learned that Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez are getting divorced , and have been planning to for months now. We also learned that she is currently in a relationship with co-star Ethan Slater, who is dealing with working out details of a legal split from his wife as well. With all of this in the public eye, we have an update on how the blossoming couple is handling the whole thing.

According to sources close to the couple, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater haven’t been in the same location for weeks as Slater in particular navigates an impending divorce with estranged wife Lilly Jay. Per the new TMZ report, the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star has been spending extended time in New York City since the production for Wicked shut down to handle his family matters. He shares a baby son with his wife of around five years, and allegedly he “desperately” wants to find a way to co-parent with her.

Ariana Grande on the other hand is apparently spending time in Los Angeles over the weekend and giving her new boyfriend space as he works out his divorce. It was reported earlier this week that Slater was filing for divorce from Lilly Jay. His wife, who he was apparently high school sweethearts with before tying the knot, broke her silence on the situation as well, saying Grande was “the story really” and her “family is just collateral damage.”

Given Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship has become so high profile in a matter of a couple of weeks, it’s understandable why the couple may be taking some time away to cool down the whole thing. The pair reportedly met on the set of the two Wicked movies, which have been filming in London since late 2022. The production paused in light of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike earlier this month. According to Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, the movies were just 10 days away from wrapping filming when cameras had to stop rolling.

In the Wicked movies, which are scheduled to come out a year apart, the first among upcoming 2024 movies with a November 27 release date and the second on November 26, 2025, Ariana Grande is set to lead the movie as Glinda the Good Witch. As for Ethan Slater’s role in the Wicked cast , he'll be playing Boq, a friend of Glinda and Elphaba from Munchkinland. Cynthia Erivo is set to play Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West. The movies will also star Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Keala Settle and Bowen Yang.

Despite Grande and Slater reportedly giving each other space right now amidst divorce plans, they are reportedly still very much dating.