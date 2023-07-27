Following Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Wicked Affair, His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling across the yellow brick road on the Wicked set, with reports that Ariana Grande and her co-star Ethan Slater are dating . The news came after the singer was spotted without her wedding ring on during a Wimbledon appearance and divorce news for Grande and Dalton Gomez . The latest is Slater’s wife, and the mother to their son, has broken her silence on the topic.

After reports came on Wednesday that Ethan Slater is filing divorce from wife Lilly Jay Slater, whom who were reportedly high school sweethearts and have been married to for around five years, the wife of the Wicked cast member shared these words to Page Six about the situation:

[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton.

According to the source, Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay’s split actually occurred a couple of months before the actor began dating Grande. Additionally, it has also been reported that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were separated prior to the Wicked relationship as well, quietly splitting up back in January. Lilly Jay’s comments are vague, but it sounds like she doesn’t want to place attention on herself or family as the life transition occurs.

Per the interview, Lilly Jay Slater shared she’s focusing on being “a good mom” to her and Ethan Slater’s baby amidst the situation. An unnamed source also told the outlet that she is telling her ex and others she “only cares about protecting their child,” and while she’s “rightfully upset” about the ending of their marriage, Grande and Slater reportedly “didn’t do anything wrong.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate broker, got married back in spring 2020 a few months after first being seen together. With reports of their split after three years of marriage coming out last week, it was also suggested that the couple plan to legally end their relationship as well.

More to come...