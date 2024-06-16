'Like I Was In A Tornado': Armie Hammer Opens Up About Alleged Cannibalism And Why He's 'Grateful' For The Controversy Now
Armie Hammer set the record straight about the wild cannibalism rumor.
It seems 2024 is the year we get answers after the ongoing rumors that Armie Hammer was into cannibalism. After an ex of the actor explained the bizarre situation in more detail back in January, we now have some words from Hammer himself about the whole fiasco. He appeared on a podcast, and in a surprising turn of events, explained why he feels grateful for the drama in hindsight.
A year after being cleared of sexual assault charges and the internet reading leaked messages detailing the actor's fetish fantasies of cannibalism and BDSM, Armie Hammer spoke to Painful Lessons about the whole experience. Hammer talked about what it was like to be at the center of it all, quitting movies he was a part of and reckoning with the idea that people believed he was a cannibal. The actor laid it all out, saying
Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, who left the actor when the initial accusations of sexual assault against him surfaced, has also said going through that during the end of their marriage was absolute hell. As such, it isn't hard to believe that the actor looks back on it as such a bizarre time, especially without the threat of any legal repercussions looming over him.
On the other side of it, Armie Hammer has apparently found happiness in 2024. That may seem like a confusing statement considering he lost work in movies like Next Goal Wins as a result, but the actor explained why he feels that way now, saying
Armie Hammer has evidently found a way to heal following his controversy, but there's a real question of whether he'll get back to Hollywood with these problems in the rearview. As of writing the actor doesn't have any major movies in the works, and the actor said later in the podcast that his career is "nowhere now," and implied he's not welcome back in the Hollywood circles he once was offered gigs.
While the odds of Armie Hammer ever returning for a Man From UNCLE sequel feels low, he is apparently writing a screenplay with a friend. He may eventually make a return down the road, but even if he doesn't, it seems the actor has found peace in addressing his various addictions and other issues in the time since the whole controversy surrounding him began.
Ultimately, the actor engaged in a 12-step program in an effort to battle everything he was up against, and based on his statements in the recent interview, it seems he has made progress. It's unclear if the progress will ever be enough to resurrect his Hollywood career, but we're in uncharted territory here. I'd imagine not many celebrities were accused of cannibalism in their lifetimes.
Readers can watch Armie Hammer's last Hollywood movie, Death on the Nile, with a Hulu subscription.
