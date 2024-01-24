Armie Hammer’s Recent Ex Shares Her Experience, And How He Explained Those Cannibal Rumors

Armie Hammer’s star was on the rise when allegations of abuse derailed his career in a big way. At this point, it’s been just about two years since the last movie he worked on was released. However, a woman who says she was in a brief relationship with the former actor and apparent part time timeshare salesman, is now talking about her brief experience with the actor, and how he’s handling the stories about him.

Brittany Murphy is a comedian and podcaster who, in the most recent episode of the This is the Worst podcast, reveals that she was in a brief “situationship” with Armie Hammer in the middle of last year. The pair met because Hammer has been going through a sobriety program following allegations of infidelity, rape, and sending texts to women full of cannibalistic fantasies. Murphy explained…

I briefly mentioned last episode having a situationship with a monster. With a bad guy who gave me an STD and that was all I was going to say because I think I knew going into it that his reputation preceded himself. I knew he was a bad guy, I knew he had gotten taken down already. And I met him through sober friends. He’s a sober companion so that is how I met him.

The accusations against Armie Hammer have been quite significant. Back in 2021, an anonymous Instagram account leaked what were allegedly private messages from Armie Hammer requesting violent sexual activity from a partner, including acts of cannibalism. The actor originally denied the texts were his, but Hammer was dropped from all his movie projects at the time. With the reports being very public, Murphy says she asked Hammer about the cannibalism, and he reportedly had an explanation. Murphy continued…

I think the thing that was tricky about him was he was very open about everything. Anytime I had a question about anything, about the cannibalism, about all the stuff in the media he was very willing to talk about it. I immediately was like ‘We obviously have to talk about the cannibalism, what’s up with that?’ And the way that he explained it to me is he said ‘It’s a cycle of completion. I’m inside of you, I want you to be inside of me.’ And I’m like ‘Can I just put a finger in your butt?’

The relationship between the two apparently only lasted for a couple of months, but Murphy says she did have experiences with Armie Hammer that at least hinted at some of the things the actor has been accused of. While she stressed that nothing non-consensual took place between them, she claimed Hammer did like to bite her. She explained…

He does this biting thing. He will push it to the limit with biting. He will go as hard as you’ll let him go with biting… In my experience there was no, I was consensual with everything going on. And when I told him to stop he would stop. I didn’t have the same experience as the other girls.

Of the various allegation against the actor, the most serious was rape. The woman who posted the original texts, known as "Effie" had accused the actor of physical abuse and rape, but the decision was made not to charge Hammer due to insufficient evidence. Armie Hammer recently returned to the headlines last year when a woman in Prague claimed she was engaged to marry Hammer. However, earlier this month she claimed the relationship was over. One thing is clear: we shouldn't expect him to appear in any 2024 movies.