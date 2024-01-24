Armie Hammer’s Recent Ex Shares Her Experience, And How He Explained Those Cannibal Rumors
A woman who says she recently spent time with Armie Hammer reveals how he's explaining the allegations against him.
Armie Hammer’s star was on the rise when allegations of abuse derailed his career in a big way. At this point, it’s been just about two years since the last movie he worked on was released. However, a woman who says she was in a brief relationship with the former actor and apparent part time timeshare salesman, is now talking about her brief experience with the actor, and how he’s handling the stories about him.
Brittany Murphy is a comedian and podcaster who, in the most recent episode of the This is the Worst podcast, reveals that she was in a brief “situationship” with Armie Hammer in the middle of last year. The pair met because Hammer has been going through a sobriety program following allegations of infidelity, rape, and sending texts to women full of cannibalistic fantasies. Murphy explained…
The accusations against Armie Hammer have been quite significant. Back in 2021, an anonymous Instagram account leaked what were allegedly private messages from Armie Hammer requesting violent sexual activity from a partner, including acts of cannibalism. The actor originally denied the texts were his, but Hammer was dropped from all his movie projects at the time. With the reports being very public, Murphy says she asked Hammer about the cannibalism, and he reportedly had an explanation. Murphy continued…
The relationship between the two apparently only lasted for a couple of months, but Murphy says she did have experiences with Armie Hammer that at least hinted at some of the things the actor has been accused of. While she stressed that nothing non-consensual took place between them, she claimed Hammer did like to bite her. She explained…
Of the various allegation against the actor, the most serious was rape. The woman who posted the original texts, known as "Effie" had accused the actor of physical abuse and rape, but the decision was made not to charge Hammer due to insufficient evidence. Armie Hammer recently returned to the headlines last year when a woman in Prague claimed she was engaged to marry Hammer. However, earlier this month she claimed the relationship was over. One thing is clear: we shouldn't expect him to appear in any 2024 movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee
By Mick Joest
By Jeff McCobb