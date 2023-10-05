Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Different He And Sylvester Stallone Are As People: ‘When He Gets Mad, He Gets Mad’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are the two biggest action stars who show off their big guns and iconic sayings. While these two may have the long-running film series The Expendables in common (as well as dominating the box office in the ‘80s), they are completely different as people. If you want to know how different, The Terminator actor shares how he and Stallone contrast as people, including their levels of anger.

The dynamic between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone appears like a sibling rivalry of entertaining proportions. While promoting his book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, Schwarzenegger spoke to People about how his friend is more quick to express his emotions.

I really admire him. I love him. He’s just a different person than me. He’s much more raw, and he’s much more vulnerable and in touch with his emotions. When he gets mad, he just gets mad. It’s like when you light a fuse — his goes right away. ‘Boom!’ Mine goes, ‘Shhh.’ It takes two days to get to the actual boom.

Now we understand how Sylvester Stallone is successfully able to show off his true grit so well on screen. It shouldn’t come off as a huge surprise that Stallone is quick to express his vulnerability. He’s had plenty of emotional moments with his Expendables pal. For example, the Rocky star had no problems blaming his movie bombs on Schwarzenegger like pushing him to do the critically panned film Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. And you can’t forget about the start of their ongoing feud when the Rocky Balboa actor/writer threw flowers at the Austrian actor when they first met each other at the 1977 Golden Globes. Stallone claims Schwarzenegger laughed at his table mate for Rocky losing in every category it was nominated for. That is until it won Best Picture- Drama. Before you know it, that bowl of flowers was thrown in the direction of the Kindergarten Cop star.

Another key difference between the two action stars is that they both have their own ideas of fun. Schwarzenegger continued to talk about how he’d prefer activities with his Escape Plan chum to be on land than on water.

Sly calls me: ‘Want to come on the yacht?’ What, do you think I’m going to ask, ‘When can I have dinner?’ It’s not going to happen. I can get my own yacht. That’s not my trip. I can’t even relax under those circumstances.

Arnold Schwarzenegger may not want to set sail on a yacht with Sylvester Stallone, but there are more amusing activities they’ve done together. Last October, they took a delightful photo together of carving pumpkins with giant knives . Those pumpkin creations looked very creative and impressive. Hopefully this Halloween, they can make a pumpkin carving comeback together. These former rivals may not have had any movies together since 2013’s Escape Plan. But the duo do have their own separate autobiographical documentaries on Netflix. Schwarzenegger delved into his life and career in the docuseries Arnold and Stallone did the same thing for his documentary film Sly. Looks like anyone with a Netflix subscription will know more about these two actors than ever before.