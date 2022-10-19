Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger Carved Pumpkins With Giant Knives, And There's A Delightful Photo

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were two of the biggest stars of the 1980s. The men were constantly compared to each other because of their macho personas and action-packed projects they both normally gravitated toward. This led to a decades-long feud between the two actors who were often competing for roles against each other. This was squashed in the '90s and the duo has since co-starred in a number of Expendables movies together. Now, it looks like these two are bearing the knives again, but this time it was to carve pumpkins for Halloween.

The action stars are always sharing cute photos together for fans, but this one takes the cake. Stallone shared a photo on Instagram alongside Schwarzenegger that showed the two leading men in a trophy room, standing behind their pumpkins with massive knives sticking out of them. In the caption, the Rambo star called the tools, “survival knives” which is perfectly fitting for the iconic characters these two mega-stars have played in the past. Check out the adorable pic below:

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I guess the co-stars have creative brains behind the brawn, considering how well their Jack-o'-lanterns turned out. The two have done more than bury the hatchets. They have used the hatchets to make some adorable pumpkin creations, while also proving macho-men can have Halloween fun as well. They are both still looking as strong as ever, meaning audiences can still look forward to the possibility of more iconic action-packed projects from them in the future.

Stallone recently wrapped production on The Expendables 4. While Schwarzenegger has joined the Rocky actor in the franchise in the past, he is not currently announced to be a part of the project. However, I’m crossing my fingers for a flashback cameo. I love seeing these movie star legends share the big screen together.

As for their future projects, Stallone will be reprising his teased role as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He will be coincidentally starring alongside Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law Chris Pratt in the film, so his connection to the family will be continuing even if the Terminator actor opted out of the most recent Expendables venture.

However, the Predator alum is far from retiring from the big screen. Schwarzenegger is set to reprise his role as Conan in The Legend of Conan, which is a sequel to his 1982 film, Conan the Barbarian. From this picture, the former Governor of California is still in body-building shape, so he should have no problem easily slipping right back into the role. Schwarzenegger is no stranger to returning to popular franchises, as the movie star returned to the iconic Terminator franchise in 2019, to the delight of many hardcore fans.

When fans aren’t seeing Schwarzenegger and Stallone delightfully carving pumpkins together with extremely large knives, they can catch these two co-starring in the Expendables franchise with an Amazon Prime subscription. In addition, you can also catch the duo in 2013’s Escape Plan, another joint action movie venture, currently streaming for fans with an HBO Max subscription. For more films coming to streaming in the near future, make sure to check out our 2022 movie release schedule.