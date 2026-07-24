Tom Holland Hilariously Explained How A Lemon In Water Broke Jon Bernthal's Vow Of Silence

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That blockbuster will star both Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal, but the two actors have shared a bond for years before their MCU project. And the Uncharted star recently shared a funny story about how a piece of lemon stopped Bernthal from a vow of silence he'd taken while filming another project.

It's a big summer for the two A-list actors, who are starring in both Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is in theaters now. But they actually met while filming 2017's Pilgrimage, during which Bernthal went method and decided not to speak while playing a mute. During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Holland shared a story about his co-star, offering:

When we worked together the first time, Jon was playing a mute in the movie. And I was his best friend in the movie, and like three or four weeks before we started shooting, we’d become good friends; we were hanging out, and all of a sudden, he’s like, ‘Listen dog, listen man, I’m gonna have to do this shit, I’m not gonna talk. I’m gonna go full fucking method, I’m not doing it. I’m gonna need your help; I’m gonna need to lean on your shoulder.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, man. If that’s what you want to do, that’s what you want to do.’

Despite the age gap between the two stars, it's clear that they hit it off immediately. In addition to helping each other audition for their Marvel roles, it sounds like Tom Holland was all too happy to be Jon Bernthal's voice in the midst of shooting Pilgrimage. And as the 30-year-old actor recalled, his buddy Jon started off pretty well with his vow of silence. As he put it: