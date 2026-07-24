Matthew Broderick's Comments About Ferris Bueller As An Adult Are Bumming Me Out

It’s safe to say that when anyone thinks of Ferris Bueller, they probably think about skipping school, as Matthew Broderick’s character is infamous for having the most epic "sick day" ever. Though this doesn’t mean Ferris would stay the same aloof guy we loved in the iconic John Hughes high school movie . And it turns out Broderick is thinking the same thing. When the actor stopped by The Guardian to spill some BTS moments, he shared what he believes happened after the movie. And his comments about Ferris as an adult are bumming me out.

This isn’t the first time Broderick has shared BTS trivia, having previously revealed some conflicts with Hughes when filming Ferris Bueller . The actor once thought the chance of a sequel was possible (until Hughes' passing), but that hasn’t prevented him from thinking about "what happened to Ferris." He gives the answer, along with some cheeky shade at ‘80s hair. If you don’t like the idea of Ferris as an adult, you may not like Broderick’s answer:

He’s pretty charming and creative but he probably turned into his dad. That’s what most of us do.

Truthfully, at some point Ferris would have to grow up. What was beloved about him as a ‘teen’ may not play as well in an adult. Admittedly, it’s harder to think about Ferris growing up after hearing from Broderick how much went into fine-tuning his character to the perfect blend of slacker and charmer. Hughes even nixed a scene after a screen test in fear of how it’d make Ferris come across.

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Bringing this character to life was truly a collaborative effort, from specific details of his costume to even making the dance scene feel spontaneous. In fact, you can relive these moments with a Paramount+ subscription . It was important to the actor that Ferris was “a little cool and aloof,” but more importantly, he says:

We didn’t want him to be somebody you wanted to punch in the face. That’s always the danger with guys who get away with everything.