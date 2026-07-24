Mortal Kombat II’s Martyn Ford On The ‘Horrible’ Process Of Becoming Shao Khan

Horrible. But the thing is, what a lot of people wouldn't have understood through watching the film was the prosthetics and the level of prosthetics underneath the helmet was insane. Like three and a half, four hours just to get the face and and the body on. And then maybe an hour in wardrobe, and then obviously go into film throughout the day. Just the general problems that occur being in Australia in a film set with all the lights and the heat and and so on. Then you went in prosthetics then, and obviously the amount of fight sequences that Shao has in this film. And intense fight sequences, you know. That created so many problems and so much headache to be honest.