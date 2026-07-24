The Big Changes Today Is Making After An Intruder Snuck Into The Building

The staff at TODAY experienced a pretty scary situation last week, when an intruder entered the studio where the NBC morning show is filmed after bypassing security. Thankfully, no one was physically harmed in the incident, but network executives reportedly began looking into their protocols immediately in hopes of preventing further incidents. Now, word has gone out to publicity firms regarding big changes for future guests.

A man was arrested July 16 after allegedly entering an unauthorized area of 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 1A in search of Al Roker. There, he encountered Craig Melvin and reportedly lunged at the news anchor and used a slur. The Today Show team has since made some adjustments, Variety reports, sending an email to publicists to alert them to “stricter security protocols effective immediately.” The message read:

Moving forward, there will be a maximum of two (2) people in the studio per guest. This includes anyone accompanying the guest — PR representatives, hair/makeup, social media, photographers, stylists, studio representatives, or any other support personnel. We’ll defer to you on who those two individuals should be, but there will be no exceptions or additional personnel permitted in the studio during the interview.

A security guard was let go after it was reported that the intruder was able to enter TODAY’s studio by closely following behind an employee who used an access card to get inside. It seems that by only allowing two additional people per guest of the show to be in the studio, NBC is hoping to decrease the opportunity for people to piggyback on those with access.

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The Today Show’s guests are still allowed to bring others with them; however, anyone beyond the two authorized by the guest will have to wait elsewhere during the interview. The email acknowledged this may be inconvenient, writing:

We understand this is a change from how we’ve operated in the past, and we appreciate your flexibility as we implement these new measures. Anyone else accompanying the guest is more than welcome to wait in the green room during the interview — although we do encourage only bringing essential team members to the show in general moving forward.

Craig Melvin, Al Roker and the rest of the team reportedly continued on with Thursday’s edition of The Today Show without mention of the incident. However, Melvin later assured fans via social media that he was “just fine,” and also addressed the situation on the air the following morning.