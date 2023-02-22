Back To The Future’s Lea Thompson Shares Fun Reunion Photos With Costars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd And Thomas F. Wilson

One of the best sci-fi movies of all time is almost 40 years old, and its cast is still getting together like it happened yesterday. Back To The Future fans are certainly blessed, especially those who attended Fan Expo Portland over the weekend and perhaps got to see a rare reunion between Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson.

Following the big event, Lea Thompson took to Instagram to share some sweet photos and videos alongside her cast mates of the classic 1985 movie. Check these out:

Back To The Future (1985) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

Written By: Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Tom Wilson, Claudia Wells, James Tolkan and Billy Zane

Where To Stream: Fubo TV (opens in new tab)

Along with the photos, Thompson shared a cute video where she was all smiles with Christoper Lloyd, as well as a funny moment with Tom Wilson where the actor gets into character for a moment to channel Biff Tannen in between calling the actress “fabulous.” It’s fun to see the pair slip in between being actors and their iconic roles as they met fans at the expo. The actress also got a fan moment with Star Trek: Picard’s Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner, who are returning to their Star Trek: The Next Generation roles for Season 3 , and were there to greet Star Trek fans on the same day.

Lea Thompson shared she had “so many fun fan moments” at the expo over the weekend, after the actress, who famously played Marty McFly’s mother, Lorraine, met with fans who love Back To The Future. The premise of the classic movie involves Fox's Marty finding himself in 1955 rather than 1985 after using the time machine of Lloyd's Doc Brown, he meets a young version of his mom, who instantly crushes on him instead of his father (Crispin Glover), putting his own existence into jeopardy.

Thompson went on to play Lorraine throughout the Back To The Future trilogy, which has impressively never gotten a reboot over the years, and Back to the Future III alos saw her appearing as Maggie McFly, Marty's great-great grandmother. We’ve certainly seen Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd get back together over the years after becoming close on the movies . Many of them are still in the business too, despite Fox greatly stepping away from acting due to his long fight with Parkinson’s . Seeing all four of these core BTTF actors all together is a rare treat.