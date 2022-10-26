Michael J. Fox Reveals Idea For Back To The Future Reboot

Hollywood is still going through a phase that sees a number of iconic film and TV properties being revived or rebooted. Said productions have been met with varied results, and that’s one of the reasons why some would likely prefer that certain IPs are left alone. The Back to the Future franchise definitely falls into that pile, as fans (and some of the series’ creators) are very protective of it. That doesn’t mean no one’s thought about what such a project could entail, though. As of matter of fact, series lead Michael J. Fox revealed that he has an idea for a potential reboot.

It’s likely Michael J. Fox would want any potential Back to the Future revamp to maintain the essence of the ‘80s/early ‘90s blockbuster trilogy. However, it sounds like he wouldn’t exactly want to see such a production tread the exact same territory. Following his viral appearance at New York Comic Con ( where he reunited with co-star Christopher Lloyd ), Fox discussed the franchise’s legacy during an interview with ET . It was during that discussion that he revealed his pitch for a reboot, which would theoretically make a major change to the time travel tale's lead character:

I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty. There’s something about it that connects with people on every level. I just feel like it will come around again.

I’d honestly be down for this particular idea, as it would be a solid way to freshen up the story just a bit. I mean, why not introduce a new character named Martina, who goes by the nickname “Marty?” Of course, then you have the massive challenge of casting a performer who can produce the charm (and occasional manic energy) that the OG Marty McFly actor so effortlessly exuded. Though it’d be a massive task, it certainly wouldn’t be impossible.

While some fans have expressed hesitation about a reboot or sequel, others have long hoped that Robert Zemeckis’ classic film franchise would get a continuation of sorts. The chances of that happening seem slim now, however. In 2016, producer Frank Marshall shot down the notion of a reboot, saying that such a thing wouldn’t happen as long as he had a say. In 2020, Christopher Lloyd spoke about a potential fourth film and humorously mused that it probably won’t happen. Lloyd, nevertheless, insisted that if it were to be made, Back to the Future 4 should have a story that connects to a contemporary social topic like climate change.

The only downside to any legitimate sequel of sorts would be that Michael J. Fox himself likely wouldn’t play a major role. Over the past several years, Fox has battled Parkinson’s and has been candid about his struggles. A cameo of sorts could still be a viable option, if such a project were to actually get off the ground.

Again, this is all hypothetical but not impossible. As Michael J. Fox said during his interview, the time travel-infused story just “connects with people on every level.” So perhaps it could “come around again,” with a lady in the lead.