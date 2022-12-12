Bam Margera Posts Message To Fans Following Hospitalization

It’s almost hard to believe it, but the Jackass crew have been on our screens (both silver and small) for over two decades. Johnny Knoxville and company returned to the movies with Jackass Forever, although Bam Margera was noticeably missing due to disagreements with the cast and issues related to his sobriety. Margerea recently posted a message to fans after making headlines for being hospitalized.

Bam Margera had had a number of public struggles lately, including legal issues and a recent stint at rehab ( including an escape attempt ). Most recently the Viva La Bam icon turned heads when being admitted into the hospital, and even needing a ventilator . But the generations of fans can rest easy, as he’s out of the hospital and offering an update via his Instagram . As you can see below,

Well, there you have it. While Bam Margera didn’t reveal too much about the state of his health, the 43 year-old stuntman/TV personality did confirm that he was home from the hospital. And he wanted to make sure to thank all the fans who voiced concern for him in his last headline-making situation. Let’s hope he’s got a fast recovery.

This health update came from Bam Margera’s personal Instagram account, sharing the good news with his 2.4 million followers on the social media outlet. The comments are filled with Jackass fans who were relieved to see him return from the hospital. After all, ventilators seem especially ominous since the Covid hit.

Indeed, the reports about Bam Margera’s hospitalization indicated that he was Covid positive at the time of being admitted, and a ventilator was eventually decided to be the best course of action. He reportedly had a case of pneumonia, which is partly why a ventilator was used. But it seems like he’s stable now, and able to return home.

As previously mentioned, Bam Margera has had a number of very public struggles over the last few years, with generations of fans taking it all in. He notably was feuding with various members of the Jackass crew, namely over the fact that he was dropped from the recent movie Forever . While he was attempting to sue, they seem to have settled the affair. And his former co-stars maintain that they’ve always been most worried about his sobriety journey.

Another issue that Bam Margera has dealt with publicly is related to his wife/ the mother of his children. She previously took him to court over custody issues, which came as he was having his legal battle with the Jackass cast. Clearly there’s been a lot going on, but luckily he was able to power through his recent hospital stay.