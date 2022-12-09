Bam Margera Is Reportedly Hospitalized And On A Ventilator

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has had an incredible rough couple of years with numerous stints in and out of rehab. The performer’s health has been a serious concern due to his ongoing battles with addiction, but now Bam Margera is reportedly fighting pneumonia at a hospital in San Diego, and the situation is bad enough that he’s been placed on a ventilator.

TMZ is reporting that Bam Margera entered the hospital in San Diego earlier this week, and while there he tested positive for COVID-19. The situation has progressed to the point that doctors felt a ventilator was needed. Margera is currently reported to be in the hospital ICU, but his condition is said to be stable.

Margera has been in and out of court ordered rehab multiple times this year alone. While the skateboarder and Jackass stuntman was considered to be on the road to recovery earlier this year He would frequently leave before being returned to the facility by police. In September, shortly after yet another return to rehab, he reportedly made friends with an attorney who believed he could get the Jackass performer out of court mandated rehab and Margera has been out since then, despite reportedly not having completed the treatment that was ordered by the court.

While Margera has been out of rehab his health has continued to be a concern to his friends and family. A temporary healthcare guardian was reportedly set up as a way to help Bam, but it was incorrectly reported that Bam was under conservatorship, similar to what Brittany Spears had to deal with for years. A “Free Bam” movement was begun similar to the support Spears got from fans, though in this case it apparently led to the guardian getting harassed.

Margera also had to hire an attorney in order to deal with custody issues regarding his son. Margera and his wife Nicole Boyd have separated and she’s seen at least some of the guardianship blow back as well. Instagram posts of their son contain many calls from supporters of Bam to end the guardianship.

Bam Margera’s legal battles have extended past rehab as his addiction problems reportedly led to him being removed from the cast of Jackass Forever, the most recent feature film. Margera sued several people involved in the production, but the case was eventually settled out of court. There are apparently no hard feelings from the Jackass cast regarding the lawsuit.

With Margera reportedly being in stable condition it’s possible he will pull through this, though certainly the fact that he needed to be placed on a ventilator is not a good sign. We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.