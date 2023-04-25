Bam Margera’s Loved Ones Staged An Intervention After His Recent Arrest

Bam Margera has been a public figure for decades now, thanks to his work on MTV’s Jackass. He eventually got his own spinoff Viva La Bam, although he’s been making headlines recently for not so great reasons. Specifically, for various arrests and a very public struggle with substance issues. And it turns out that Margera’s loved ones staged an intervention after his recent arrest.

While the skateboarder/ reality TV personality went viral as recently as yesterday for fleeing from the cops after a disturbance in Pennsylvania, Margera was also recently arrested for public intoxication in San Diego while his son and ex-wife were present. Now we may know more about what was happening around that time, thanks to a report by TMZ . That outlet spoke to an unnamed source close to the celebrity, who revealed that Bam’s friends held an intervention earlier this month, after that viral arrest.

Bam Margera has had a very public battle with addiction, and has gone to rehab a number of times. But he’s also seemingly shown some resistance to treatment, like when Margera fled rehab before being found and eventually brought back. At the intervention in San Diego, his friends reportedly rallied around him and told him how much they loved him. Unfortunately, the event reportedly didn’t work out as planned.

According to this same report, Bam’s current girlfriend wasn’t too receptive to the idea of her partner departing to attend an in-patient rehab program. That same girlfriend also reportedly kicked everyone out after Margera’s ex-wife Nikki Boyd called in and also participated in the intervention. He and Boyd have been having a very public custody battle , seemingly related to his sobriety. We’ll just have to wait and see if these stories are confirmed by anyone else.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Jackass icon’s loved ones have tried to encourage him to take treatment seriously and get healthy. His friend and co-star Steve-O has seemingly been a big cheerleader for him, although he also posted and deleted a comment telling Bam he was dying . Clearly he has plenty of loved ones who want to see the best for him, but addiction is a difficult disease to conquer– even if you’re not a public figure.

As previously mentioned, Margera made headlines just yesterday for allegedly fleeing into the woods in Pennsylvania to avoid the cops. And it’s still unclear if they managed to find him. This is just the latest example of his legal shakeups, as Bam was recently arrested for a domestic violence dispute related to a woman who claimed he kicked her.