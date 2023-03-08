Bam Margera Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence, Woman Claims He Kicked Her

Jackass star Bam Margera has rarely been far from the headlines over the last several years, though not because of his comedic antics with folks like Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, but because of the drama surrounding his personal life, particularly his substance abuse issues. Well, now there’s another event to keep track of in this saga. Word’s come in that Margera has been arrested for domestic violence due to a woman claiming he kicked her.

As the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department informed TMZ, police were called to a home in Escondido, California last Thursday at 5:30 am over a domestic dispute. Following this woman informing officers that Bam Margera kicked her, he was taken to the Vista Detention Facility “on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.” Although the woman referred to Margera as her “husband” to police, the alleged and unnamed victim is Margera’s current girlfriend, not his estranged wife Nikki Boyd.

From there, the SDCSD states that Bam Mergera posted his $50,000 bail the day after he was arrested, thus released from custody. A spokesperson from the county’s District Attorney’s office said charges will not be filed by their office because they “only file charges when they believe they can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This news comes a few weeks after Nikki Boyd filed for legal separation from Bam Margera following eight years of marriage, with the man having previously been married to Missy Rothstein from 2007 to 2012. Boyd reportedly decided to separate from Margera after an incident where he came to visit their five-year-old son, and Boyd suspected he was under the influence due to how inappropriately he was behaving. Not long after that, Margera shared on social media how “disappointed” he was in Boyd, with that comment being made around the same time he was seen visiting a strip club.

Going further back, in December 2022, Bam Margera was hospitalized and put on a ventilator, and he later admitted that he was “declared dead” during that stay after going through multiple seizures. But this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to Margera’s struggles, with last year also seeing him being sent to rebab, only to escape several times, and by September, he was reportedly sighted at a bar early on a Monday morning. While Margera had been expected to appear in Jackass Forever, most of the footage featuring him was removed from the final cut. In February, Steve-O expressed concern last month that Margera is dying due to how poorly things have been going with his sobriety, although there’s no mention of Margera being under the influence during this latest arrest.

Should any additional details about Bam Margera’s conflict with his supposed girlfriend be disclosed to the public, we’ll let you know.