Bam Margera Wanted In Pennsylvania After Fleeing Into The Woods To Allegedly Avoid Cops

Jackass icon Bam Margera has been on our screen for decades now, thanks to his work on that franchise as well as spinoffs like Viva La Bam. But most recently he's been making a ton of headlines thanks to legal issues and struggles with substance issues. And now he's once again wanted by the police, after running into the woods to avoid cops in Pennsylvania. What's more, he still hasn't been found at the time of writing this story.

This latest update about the skateboarder/TV personality comes to us from TMZ. According to the report, he's wanted on a number of PA charges. Police reportedly responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, with an alleged victim accusing Margera of a physical confrontation. But when the cops showed up he had fled into the woods nearby, and still hasn't been found. I have to assume this might be bad news regarding his parole.

While Margera is wanted for a number of charges, they're all reportedly misdemeanors. Still, this marks the second time in recent history where the 43 year-old reality TV icon recently went missing. Margera also fled a court-ordered rehab previously, before being found and continuing treatment.

As for writing this story, not much is known about the incident that ultimately resulted in the cops being called over the Jackass star. TMZ didn't share any details about who the alleged victim was, but this is far from the first time Margera's name has been associated with a domestic violence issue. But hopefully this situation will be resolved sooner rather than later, including the authorities finding out where exactly he is.

Margera was involved in another domestic violence issue back in March, resulting in plenty of headlines. In that shake-up a San Diego woman claimed that he kicked her, resulting in this arrest. He was let out on bail at the time, but that was far from his last time getting into a public scuffle. Just a few weeks ago Margera was accused of threatening to kill a man with brass knuckles.

Aside from these shake-ups, Bam Margera has also made headlines for his recent face tattoo, and for issues related to his Jackass co-stars. Folks like Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville have seemingly tried to put their support behind the skater turned reality TV star, to varying degrees of success. For instance, Margera recently publicly challenged Knoxville to a fight.

Of course, he's also had plenty of incidents related to his ex-wife Nicole Boyd, who filed for divorce and also recently claimed Margera left the family without any child support. He's been vocal about wanting to see more of his kid, but I have to assume that the various legals shakeups surrounding him aren't helping that cause. We'll just have to wait and see how things shake out in PA.