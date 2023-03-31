Details Are Emerging About Bam Margera's Public Intoxication Arrest, And His Kid Was There

Details are beginning to emerge about the recent arrest of reality TV personality and skateboarder Bam Margera, who has had a tumultuous few years in the public eye. According to reports, Margera was arrested for public intoxication after causing a scene at a Burbank Thai food restaurant where his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, was eating with their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. The incident was caught on video and shows an obviously distressed Bam screaming at his estranged partner , and it appears he’s upset because she’s not allowing him to spend time with their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

The disturbing video was obtained by TMZ and posted to their website on March 31, 2023. Margera can be seen yelling at Boyd and causing a disturbance in the restaurant. He appears to be upset that she is not allowing him to spend time with their son and tells her that Phoenix “has his own mind.” Margera can be seen stomping on the ground and shouting at Boyd to “let him have his own mind.”

Per the report released by Burbank police, they responded to the Exotic Thai Cuisine restaurant on North San Fernando Boulevard just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a "verbal disturbance." Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the Jackass star in a heated argument with a woman, and he appeared to be unable to keep it together thanks to being heavily intoxicated, resulting in his arrest. Luckily for everyone involved, the situation didn't escalate beyond a verbal dispute.

Restaurant patrons on the scene told the outlet that the Viva La Bam star entered the restaurant by himself, approached the table where Nikki and Phoenix were sitting, and began speaking with them for quite a while before something caused him to lose his temper. This marks the second arrest this month for the skater. The events that transpired in the restaurant come on the heels of a recent domestic violence arrest. Though Margera maintains his innocence, police were called to a home in Escondido, California over a domestic dispute, and a woman who said she lived with Margera claimed he kicked her. Based off this information, authorities took the television star into custody.

Bam Margera's struggle for sobriety has been a constant concern that received much media attention when he was fired from Jackass Forever. In recent months his recovery journey had taken a positive direction when his once Jackass alum, Steve-O, brought Margera on tour with him to help him stay sober. While Steve-O reported Bam to be on his best behavior most of the tour, things took a sad turn when the beloved stuntman allegedly "fell off the wagon" on the last night of the tour, causing him to go on a social media rant against his estranged former friend and colleague, Johnny Knoxville.

This is another sad turn of events in the skateboarder's life and continued attempt to stay sober. Recently Bam got a new face tattoo of his son's name, vowing to be a "more present father," seemingly singling another attempt at turning over a new leaf. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though he has been able to remain sober.

We here at CinemaBlend hope the MTV veteran finds peace and gets his life and sobriety back on track. We look forward to better days, and hopefully, he can be reunited with his son and Jackass pals.