Barbie Cut A Scene Where Ryan Gosling’s Ken Fought A Bear, And Now I’ve Got FOMO

For my money, Barbie is easily at the top of my ranking of the best comedies of 2023 . The more I watch Barbie and notice the details , the funnier it gets. Unsurprisingly, the film's cutting room floor is also scattered with hilarious moments that didn't make the final cut. The movie's editor, Nick Houy, recently divulged one particular scene that got axed, and it involved Ryan Gosling's Ken engaging in a wrestling match with a bear. Now, I'm plagued by a severe case of FOMO.

Houy shared the behind-the-scenes scoop with The Wrap in a recent interview. According to the editor, the scene in question comes when Ken and Barbie travel to the real world. The two stop at a campsite, and as Nick describes it:

It was a beautiful two-dimensional painted set. And Ryan was wrestling with a bear. I wanted to keep that, but we never were able to (because it was) too long. But it was really fun.

Sure, the choice to ax the scene was probably a move to keep things snappy and on schedule, but it's got my creative juices flowing. Let's be honest, some of the movie's most memorable parts came from the La La Land actor’s antics, and even most critical reviews for Barbie agree that Ken is the flick's comedic highlight. So, I'm kind of rooting for the scene to make a comeback. How about a hashtag campaign? #KenVsBear or maybe revive the #HouyCut. Okay, I'm kidding. Mostly.

Given the billion-dollar triumph of Barbie , it's logical to ponder the prospect of turning it into a full-fledged franchise with a potential sequel. Rumors have been circulating lately suggesting a spin-off centered around Gosling's character. However, the Drive star seems to be in the dark about any such project, and there hasn't been any concrete progress on a sequel.

Nevertheless, if it were to materialize, Ryan has a pretty hilarious take on what he’d like to see, and he wants a Ken who doesn't have to hit the gym as frequently. Maybe we could have the best of both worlds. Give the man his “husky” or “sandwich” Ken, and make him fight a bear! Shut up and take my money.

The idea of a sequel is undoubtedly on the table after the box office performance of Greta Gerwig’s flick, but with Margot Robbie's character seemingly finding her happy ending in Barbie, the prospect of continuing her story might be a bit of a head-scratcher. A direct continuation might be a challenge, but exploring a spin-off centered around Ken and delving into the complexities of modern masculinity could offer a fresh and intriguing angle, not to mention convey an important message. Come on, Mattel, let's make this happen.