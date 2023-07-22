I'm Obsessed With Barbie's Ending, And The Way Greta Gerwig Came Up With The Final Scene Makes It Even Better
That last line was sublime!
SPOILERS FOR THE BARBIE MOVIE ARE AHEAD!
We’re going to discuss the final line of the movie; if you have not seen the film, it’s currently playing in theaters.
From giving Barbie an existential crisis to throwing shade at Mattel, Greta Gerwig goes hard with the Barbie movie, and she really doesn’t hold back when it comes to telling an unexpected, hilarious and meaningful story. This statement is true throughout the film, and it’s emphasized by the final line that I’m actually obsessed with. It was not only shocking and funny but also so universally relatable for any woman, making it the perfect way to cap off a brilliant movie. However, what made it even better was the way the director/writer came up with it.
How Did Barbie End?
Barbie has received rave reviews, and critics have been praising the Mattel film from Greta Gerwig. From the standout performances to the deep and hilarious narrative, there’s so much to love about this comedy. And what makes it even better, in my opinion, is it’s shockingly hilarious final line, which is:
This happens after Barbie decides to become human, after learning all its challenges. We see her walking into a building, and it seems like she's going in for a job interview. However, we quickly learn that's not the case when she says she's here to see her doctor. The line is not only hilarious, it also has layers and brings the entire story full circle. Also, I love a movie that promotes women’s health – seeing the doctor is cool!
This scene confirms Barbie is now human, and is a brilliant callback to jokes she made earlier about being a doll and not having genitals. However, it’s also an extremely real and weirdly poetic commentary that really hammers home the film’s message about the strength of accepting one's womanhood.
Watching the film the line came out of left field, like most moments in Barbie, and it encapsulated the subversive attitude of the film and the message about the power of being human perfectly.
How Greta Gerwig Came Up With The Final Scene Of Barbie
Great Gerwig made it clear to USA Today that she wanted Barbie to end with a “mic drop kind of joke.” However, she also said “everything operated on at least two levels,” in this movie. So, when it came to that final line where Barbie goes to see the gynecologist, the director explained her motivations behind it by saying:
Isn’t that genius? Going to see the gynecologist is a universal experience for women, and for many of us, it can be an uncomfortable or awkward situation. So, to see Barbie confidently go into that office is both silly and empowering.
When it came to thinking up this brilliant moment, Gerwig said it came to her in a dream, and she knew it was the best way to cap off the film, telling IndieWire:
She went on to say she believes “you get a certain amount of gifts as a filmmaker,” and when this moment came to her, she knew it needed to be in the movie. Gerwig then said:
It truly was a gift, and I’m so happy Gret Gerwig acted on this dream to have the final line of Barbie be about her visiting the gynecologist. It captured the outrageous and unique humor in the movie, provided an empowering message to all people watching it, and reminded us all that this Academy Award-nominated director is a mastermind.
I’m assuming if you’re reading this article, you’ve seen Barbie at least once. With that said, if you’d like to see the film again, it’s playing in theaters nationwide, along with lots of other projects on the 2023 movie schedule.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
