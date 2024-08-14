Will Barbie Be Getting That Sequel With Ryan Gosling? ‘We Had Way Too Much Material For Ken’

Every so often a new movie is released and becomes a bonafide sensation. Greta Gerwig's Barbie (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) was definitely in that category, making money and even receiving a number of Academy Award nominations. Since then fans have been wondering if a sequel was coming with Ryan Reynolds' Ken, and now Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have responded, being quoted saying "we had way too much material for Ken.'

Barbie broke records for Warner Bros., so it seemed logical for the studio to move forward with a follow-up. Since Barbie's ending gave the title character her human happy ending, some thought that the sequel could be focused on Ken. Barbie duo Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach addressed this in a conversation with 60 Minutes, with the latter filmmaker saying there's “more on the Ken Effect in the real world.” As they shared:

Greta Gerwig : We typed it like a bajillion times [in the script]. We also tapped into whatever the Ken-Ryan voice was in such a way we had way too much material for Ken. We would write and write and write.

: We typed it like a bajillion times [in the script]. We also tapped into whatever the Ken-Ryan voice was in such a way we had way too much material for Ken. We would write and write and write. Noah Baumbach: Don’t give it away because we might do [something with it].

Color me intrigued... and pink. It sounds like the pair had a great time crafting the character of Ken, who was one of the biggest scene stealers in the Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling even performed "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars after his musical number went viral. And while Gerwig didn't confirm that a Barbie sequel is happening, their love for that universe is definitely offering fans some hope.

Of course, it might be difficult for lightning to strike twice, creating a bonafide Barbie cinematic universe in the process. After all, the surprising content of the movie is part of why it was such a delightful experience in theaters. Although after Greta Gerwig was snubbed from the Best Director category at the Oscars, some fans want to see her give it another go and finally get her flowers.

During the appearance on 60 Minutes, the Little Women director was straight up asked if Barbie was getting a sequel. She kept her cards close to the chest, offering:

I mean, the truth is, you know — I guess we'll see.

Way to keep us on our toes. But with no official deal inked at Warner Bros., it makes sense that she might want to keep some secrets. And even though there was plenty of leftover material for Ken, that doesn't mean that another Barbie movie is going to be easy to write. There's got to be enough of a story to support an entirely new film.

But given how much Barbie has pierced the pop culture landscape (and inspired Halloween costumes), the audience for another installment is seemingly there. We'll just have to wait and see if Greta Gerwig actually moves forward with development.

Barbie is streaming now on Max. Be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates.