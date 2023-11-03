Barbie's Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbach Explain Why They Needed To 'Protect' Their Movie, And I'm Overjoyed They Did
They were determined to make their Barbie dreams a reality.
Just like how the Barbies worked to protect and save Barbie Land, Barbie’s co-writers, Greta Gerwig – who also directed the film – and Noah Baumbach felt a need to “protect” their movie. Clearly, their drive to create the film they originally set out to make paid off. Barbie received rave reviews, dominated at the box office this summer and it’s a pop culture phenomenon. Now, the screenwriters have explained why they felt such a strong urge to create the lovely bright pink movie they had always intended to make, and I’m overjoyed that they did.
The screenwriters and directors spoke a lot about Barbie and their writing process during a Q&A with renowned screenwriter Tony Kushner. As they chatted at the Brooklyn Academy of Muisc, the partners talked about their urge to protect their movie (via People). Baumbach, who initially thought the comedy was a “terrible idea,” explained why he thought Gerwig had to direct it, saying:
Clearly, Baumbach came around to Barbie, and he knew his partner had to helm it. However, he wasn’t the only one who felt this passionate about taking care of the movie. Greta Gerwig also explained that writing the film during the pandemic, when “no one was making movies,” gave them the opportunity to “go-for-broke,” and make the project of their dreams. The Little Women director said:
From throwing playful jabs at Mattel to working in an iconic musical number for the Kens to incorporating complex commentary on women, men and power, these two created a film no one expected. And it truly blew audiences away. Gerwig said they were able to do all this because there were no movies being made at the time, so they could work with an air of “fearlessness.” She elaborated on this point, saying:
I’m overjoyed that the Lady Bird writer/director and the Marriage Story writer/director approached this movie with “protection and fearlessness.” This Margot Robbie-led film is easily one of my favorites of the year, and it’s because of how unique and meaningful it is. I never thought I’d be able to see a movie that is so silly and colorful as well as deep and profound. But, we got it, and it was because of these two’s urge to “protect” it.
After Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's movie came out, it made over $1 billion globally at the box office, and it broke records for Warner Bros. This unique and ultra-creative mega-hit from the 2023 movie schedule made me hopeful for the future of film. I hope more directors and writers are able to approach their projects with the same kind of protectiveness and fearlessness so we can get even more one-of-a-kind movies like Barbie.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley