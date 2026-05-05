I Would Have Thought Jodie Sweetin Was Making Bank From Full House, But What's Really Happening?
Oh my lanta!
There’s no question that playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House was the role of a lifetime for Jodie Sweetin. The sitcom was a hit for eight seasons on ABC in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and lived on in syndication for years after that — not to mention the fact that Sweetin got to reprise the character for the 2016 spinoff Fuller House. The actress knows she’ll be Stephanie Tanner forever, so one would think she makes quite a bit of money from that, right? Well, not so fast.
Honestly, with the way Full House played constantly on TV when I was growing up and has only continued to grow new fans over the decades, I picture Jodie Sweetin swimming Scrooge McDuck-style through piles and piles of cash. She painted a different picture, however, when asked about it on The McBride Rewind podcast, saying the Full House well has dried up:
How rude! The fact that the talent doesn’t benefit from fans streaming Full House with a Hulu subscription isn’t something that viewers typically give much thought to, but streaming residuals were definitely a hot topic during the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis showed off his 5-cent check at the time, as Mandy Moore opened up about making 81 cents for This Is Us.Article continues below
Jodie Sweetin says people don’t realize how small that residual income is, or how inconsistent it was even when the dollar amount was higher. She said:
Jodie Sweetin, it turns out, is more like the rest of us than we may have thought, despite growing up in front of the cameras on a hit TV show. She continued:
Yikes. I honestly would have thought that role set her up for life. It’s disappointing to hear that not everybody has the same experience as the Friends stars who reportedly continue to make $20 million in residuals each year, especially when shows like Full House remain popular titles on streaming.
If you want to catch up with Stephanie Tanner, you can find Full House on Hulu or stream Fuller House with a Netflix subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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