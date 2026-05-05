I’m Laughing (And Cringing) Over Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Brutally Honest Reaction To Be Asked About Her MCU Future

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new titles being released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has become a major character, thanks to memorable performances in projects like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Thunderbolts*. Fans are curious when she'll be popping up in upcoming Marvel movies, and she had a hilarious reaction when asked when that might occur.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has had a wildly successful career on the small and silver screens, including her Emmy-winning work on Veep (streaming with a HBO Max subscription). She's appeared as Valentina in a variety of MCU projects, and when asked about her future by Who Let Alyssa Out, the beloved actress said the following:

Well, I can't really say much other than I love playing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine... but I can't really say much more. Otherwise, I will be murdered by the MCU.

I mean, she's not wrong. While nobody would actually harm Louis-Dreyfus, Marvel is known for its tight security. And while certain actors like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are known for letting secrets slip, it sounds like the Seinfield star isn't trying to join those ranks. And I really don't blame her, especially given how intense fans of the MCU can be.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus made these funny comments about her ongoing role in the MCU while promoting her new movie The Sheep Detectives. But as is the case with many Marvel actors, the subject eventually turned to her time in the shared universe. She was mostly recently seen in Thunderbolts*, and fans are curious to see what happened after that incident.

While Valentina's return to the MCU is a mystery for the time being, she was referenced in Daredevil: Born Again's second season, with Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles seemingly working for her. It looks like she still has some power... even if the New Avengers seemingly have her under their collective thumb.

Since the New Avengers are included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, perhaps we'll end up seeing Valentina sometime during its mysterious runtime. Hell, I'd settle for her being referenced by the team of heroes.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie The Sheep Detectives hits theaters on May 8th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, her time in the MCU is streaming over on Disney+.