Batgirl’s Director Posts Sweet Message For Brendan Fraser After His Whale Standing Ovation

We’re currently in the midst of an exciting comeback time for actor Brendan Fraser , which the public has effectionally named the “Brenaissance.” The George of the Jungle actor has recently returned with new projects on the small and silver screens, including his new Darren Aronofsky drama The Whale and the scrapped Batgirl movie . And one of the Batgirl co-directors posted a sweet message for Fraser after the actor received a standing ovation for The Whale ’s premiere at Venice.

The Venice International Film Festival is a popular place for movies to have their world premiere, especially if they’re aiming for Awards Season supremacy. The Whale is in that category, and the premiere resulted in a ton of praise coming to Brendan Fraser , and a standing ovation. Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is one of the many people who celebrated Fraser, especially after the two worked together on the controversial Batgirl movie. He shared a clip of the actor crying as a result of the applause over on Instagram stories, writing:

So happy for Brendan Fraser, can’t wait for The Whale. It was a great honor to work with this fantastic person! He deserves the BEST!

How sweet is that? While the fate of the Batgirl movie might be upsetting for fans and artists alike , it’s clear that Adil El Arbi had a great time working with Brendan Fraser on the scrapped entry for the DC Extended Universe. While their collaboration might neve see the light of day, the filmmaker is still pleased to see Fraser getting all the love thanks to The Whale.

Adil El Arbi’s love for Brendan Fraser is sure to turn a few heads, as the public was excited about seeing the 53 year-old actor join the DCEU as the villainous Batman rogue known as Firefly. But despite the anticipation surrounding that movie’s cast (including the great Michael Keaton), Warner Bros. ultimately decided to pass on the project– even after spending tens of millions to film the comic book flick.

The public has been thrilled to see Brendan Fraser’s starpower once again on the rise . He recently appeared on the small screen in Doom Patrol and Professionals. Aside from The Whale he’s got some other movie projects on their way, although unfortunately Batgirl isn’t expected to be one of them.

The Batgirl movie was meant to be the first entry in the DC Extended Universe produced exclusively for streaming on HBO Max. In the Heights star Leslie Grace led a cast that also included Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and the great Michael Keaton. While it was expected to also factor into the shared universe’s overall story, Warner Bros. decided to scrap the project altogether and received a major tax break in the process.