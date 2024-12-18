Jamie Foxx Had Been Out Of The Standup Game For So Long Before His Netflix Special His Daughters Were Shocked: 'I Didn't Know'

Jamie Foxx has been making headlines for over 30 years now as not only one of our best actors but as one of the funniest. His work on In Living Color in the early 1990s helped skyrocket him to stardom, but he got his entertainment industry start as a standup comedian. However, before his recent comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was (which is available now to everyone with a Netflix subscription ), he’d been out of the standup game for so long that his daughters were shocked by the performance.

What Did Jamie Foxx Reveal That His Daughters Said About Him Doing Standup?

I suppose it’s entirely possible, at this point, for someone to have been born and grown up only knowing of They Cloned Tyrone star Jamie Foxx as a movie star who also hosts the popular game show, Beat Shazam, with his oldest daughter, Corinne. Apparently, this was also the case for his kids, Corinne (30) and Anelise (16), who were shocked after watching his special for one of the best streaming services .

While speaking with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead he revealed his daughters’ response, saying:

What was interesting was watching Anelise and Corrine, my daughters, watching them watch me for the first time. Anelise was like, ‘Dad, I didn’t know.’ I said, ‘Yeah, all these jokes and shit paid for all that shit at the crib.’

While sometimes the memories of fans can be short, especially when you’re a fan of someone like Back in Action star Jamie Foxx (who transitioned into acting after only two years with his main entertainment gig being standup comedy, went on to win an Oscar for his lead role in 2004’s Ray, and has spent the past couple of decades mostly as an actor), one might wonder just how the people he raised (one of whom he’s worked with since 2017) could not know about his beginnings.

Well, as Foxx also mentioned in the clip, he hasn’t “officially” been on stage to do standup comedy “in 18 years,” which is over half of Corinne’s life and two years longer than Anelise has even been alive. I guess not every celeb kid Googles their famous parents, because if either of them had, I’m sure they would have come upon one of the previous times he stood in front of a crowd of strangers to make them laugh. You can watch the whole clip, below:

As noted, though, it’s not like his kids don’t have any knowledge of the wonderful things their dad has done to help keep everyone entertained over the years. Many of Foxx’s best movie performances also led to award nods or wins, and a number of roles that many people believe should have seen Foxx at least nominated for an Oscar . Along with that, he’s also had a number of top-selling albums and hit songs, and his daughters have been known to accompany him to events, even when they were little. So, they certainly understand how his career and talents have touched his fans, whether he was making us laugh or not.