Meryl Streep's Reaction When Fans Caught Her Filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Adorable (And So Not Miranda Priestly)

Fans of one of the most fashionable movies , The Devil Wears Prada (which is streaming with your Disney+ subscription ), will be happy to know that a sequel is happening . Not only will we see characters like Andy, Nigel and Emily making their return, but so will Runway’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. The ever-talented Meryl Streep was caught filming the long-awaited sequel by fans, and her reaction was completely adorable (and not so Miranda Priestly).

I’m all the more psyched to see Meryl Streep return as Miranda Priestly. Considering all of the icy statements Runway’s head honcho made in the first movie and her hard-to-please demeanor, she’s a villain we love to hate. Fans on TikTok caught the Oscar-winning actress filming as her iconic character for the sequel. Take a look:

I was already thrilled seeing Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume reveal , but seeing Meryl Streep in her Miranda Priestly attire brought me back to one of the best 2000s movies . The award-winning actress waving and throwing kisses to fans was definitely unlike her character. Where’s Runway’s icy tyrant we know and love?

One of the best female villains in film history would never be kind to onlookers. The sarcastic movie character would probably scoff in their direction or chillingly deliver, “Go!” But as Streep’s method-acting days stopped after playing Miranda Priestly, it’s no wonder she’d rather be nice to her adoring fans compared to staying in character.

Maybe Meryl Streep was herself in the video fans taken of her, but her appearance had Miranda Priestly’s magic all over it. Seeing the Only Murders in the Building actress donning the signature white hair and memorable Tom Ford eyewear is giving me nostalgia feels. I also can’t get enough of Miranda Priestly’s jacket, dramatically filled with oversized tassels and jewel-toned colors. It shows that even close to two decades later, the Devil Wears Prada antagonist's style has never changed.

Based on what we know so far about The Devil Wears Prada 2 , Miranda Priestly’s Runway magazine is failing due to print publications going out of style. With Meryl Streep’s character in need of “advertising dollars,” she’ll be facing off against Emily, who’s an executive for a luxury group. I’m crossing my fingers that we see Miranda Priestly in the ruthless manner that made the character so iconic, with a bunch of tricks up her sleeve to still be on top. I don’t think she’ll be blowing kisses at anyone in this sequel (or at least not without a hint of sarcasm).

Meryl Streep’s reaction to fans filming her for The Devil Wears Prada 2 may not have been Miranda Priestly-like, but it was very Meryl Streep. It warms my heart to see the Golden Globe winner spare a few seconds to show her fans love, even dressed as the fashionable tyrant. What better way for Streep to say “I’m back” than with a dose of kindness to her dedicated fans?

We can see the return of all of our favorite The Devil Wears Prada characters when the sequel hits theaters on May 1st, 2026.