Ben Affleck Is Glad The Accountant 2 Is Coming, But Knows There’s A ‘Pitfall’ With Making Sequels

News
By published

For a good sequel, the math has to add up.

Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.
(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

Is anyone else counting the days until Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal wreck shop on the 2025 movie schedule? After years of waiting for a sequel to their previous collaboration, The Accountant 2’s first reactions have only further amped up why this next chapter is such a hot ticket, with Affleck himself getting in on the joy. That happiness comes from acknowledging this very important rule he shared about deciding to make a sequel: give the people what they want.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, The Accountant star mentioned why he felt optimistic about director Gavin O’Connor’s sequel with Amazon-MGM Studios, and any franchise fan could appreciate what he had to say. Addressing the fact that Christian Wolff’s adventures have been allowed to continue, Ben Affleck offered up these comments:

I’m keenly aware of the fact that you kind of have to earn another movie. The worst pitfall is to store a bunch of your good ideas for the next installment. If you don’t create an interest demand the first time out there, you’re just going to be playing that to an empty house.

Thinking back to why I’m so excited for The Accountant 2, Mr. Affleck’s thoughts above resonate even more clearly with me. For a fan to want a sequel isn’t the same as having the right idea to move forward with such a project. In the case of the last time Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal met in this universe, the kernel of an idea that drove it into existence was pretty simple, and wasn't saved for a mere ending tag that confirmed these potential adversaries were actually brothers.

With an organic desire to see Christian and his brother Braxton get back to work, the reactions that highlighted this new “brother buddy comedy” as a treat that awaits us in the near future. It also helps one appreciate how despite Gavin O’Connor’s previous doubt The Accountant 2 would happen, that project wasn’t merely rushed into production to serve such a need.

Jon Bernthal laughs in a camping chair while Ben Affleck looks at him with a stoic face in The Accountant 2.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

And strange as it may sound, Ben Affleck has been getting a lot of love for that film for quite some time, as he shared with this anecdote:

It was a movie that I found that I would hear about from people. It was a movie that stuck around, that people would talk about and say, ‘Oh, hey, I like The Accountant.’ And there seemed to be a lot of goodwill towards it.

Determination is always a good skill to have when pursuing a well-earned sequel. Between having the right idea, and a healthy fan base that wanted to make it happen, J.K. Simmons’ story about the push for an Accountant sequel makes it all sound like it was supposed to happen.

That’s the kind of optimism you like to see in a returning cast, especially when it’s almost been a decade since the first picture hit theaters. Earning a sequel doesn’t always work out, as plenty of devoted screenwriters and fans can tell you. So to be able to say that The Accountant 2 is heading to theaters on April 25th ultimately stands as a win everyone can take part in.

With both Ben Affleck and Gavin O’Connor rolling around ideas for what to do with a potential third installment, it’ll be more important than ever for those invested in such a future to show up for this new chapter.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24&#039;s Friendship

Paul Rudd Opened Up About His And Jack Black’s Anaconda Movie, And It Sounds Like The Pefect Crew To Pull Off This Spin On The 1997 Classic
Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us.

How Blake Lively Is Reportedly Trying To Get Justin Baldoni's Defamation Case Dismissed
Ted Black and Erica Rollins standing inside courtroom in Suits LA

Another Suits Actor Is Coming Back For The LA Spinoff, And I’m Pretty Sure Their Character Is Only Going To Cause Trouble
See more latest
Most Popular
Ted Black and Erica Rollins standing inside courtroom in Suits LA
Another Suits Actor Is Coming Back For The LA Spinoff, And I’m Pretty Sure Their Character Is Only Going To Cause Trouble
Rip Ride Rockit
Universal Orlando And Six Flags Are Both Being Sued Over Major Roller Coaster Injuries, One Allegedly Leading To Death
Ben Rappaort as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, and AnnaSophia Robb as Alice in Gross Pointe Garden Society Season 1x01
A New Network TV Series Was Just Shifted Into The Friday Night Death Slot (And Proves It May Have Been A Better Fit For Streaming)
Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24&#039;s Friendship
Paul Rudd Opened Up About His And Jack Black’s Anaconda Movie, And It Sounds Like The Pefect Crew To Pull Off This Spin On The 1997 Classic
Jesse Metcalfe as Officer DeLuca in Law &amp; Order Season 24
As Law And Order Rips From Very Recent Headlines For The Next Big Murder, Here's Why Guest Jesse Metcalfe Thinks It'll Be 'One Of The Most Popular Episodes'
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Posted An Epic Video To Celebrate Deadpool's 10 Year Anniversary, And Of Course Hugh Jackman Left An A+ Comment
Steve Urkel&#039;s schmoozy face while talking to Laura in Family Matters
Family Matters' Reboot Could Still Happen, And I Think Jaleel White's Oddball Idea Actually Sounds Great
Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us.
How Blake Lively Is Reportedly Trying To Get Justin Baldoni's Defamation Case Dismissed
The Xenomorph from Alien: Earth stares ahead with its mouth open, pictured next to Stitch holding a soda gun with a look of mischief in Lilo &amp; Stitch.
Disney's New Clips From Lilo & Stitch And Alien: Earth Have Me All In On The Upcoming Extraterrestrial Antics For Weirdly The Same Reason
Jason Momoa&#039;s Garrett &quot;The Garbage Man&quot; Garrison scared in wrestling ring in A Minecraft Movie
Watching Jason Momoa Try And Show CinemaBlend His Lobo Look Is Iconic, But It's Jack Black Asking For A Cameo That Really Got Me