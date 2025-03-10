The Accountant 2 Premiered At SXSW, And First Reactions Say Jon Bernthal Bolsters Ben Affleck’s ‘Brother Buddy Comedy’
The sequel hits theaters in April.
Movie lovers at the South by Southwest are getting a first look at plenty of highly anticipated projects coming to the 2025 movie calendar, and that includes the next project from Ben Affleck — The Accountant 2. The upcoming action movie is a sequel to the 2016 flick that again centers around Affleck’s autistic accountant Christian. Matt Damon showed up to support his BFF at the SXSW premiere in Texas, but what are audiences saying?
In addition to Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal co-stars as Christian’s estranged brother Braxton. Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J. K. Simmons reprise their roles from the first film as well, though the trailer confirms a big character death. Ranking the movie 8 out of 10, Ryan Scott of SlashFilm says The Accountant 2 is funnier than the first movie but not devoid of heart, and it makes Affleck’s character more three dimensional. In short, it improves on its predecessor in every way, Scott says, writing:
Nate Richard of Collider also gives the movie an 8 out of 10, praising the chemistry between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal and the action scenes that easily one-up anything from The Accountant. As for Affleck’s portrayal of a man on the autism spectrum, Richard notes that the sequel makes a concerted effort to represent neurodiversity without slipping into stereotypes. The critic says:
Lovia Gyarkye of THR agrees that the stars’ portrayal of the brothers is what makes The Accountant 2 so successful, and that especially fans of the first movie will be rooting for this fraternal pair. Gyarkye continues:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com, however, was less impressed with the movie overall, giving it 2 out of 4 stars. Tallerico agrees that the exploration of Christian’s relationship with brother Brax is when The Accountant 2 is at its best, but Gavin O’Connor doesn’t put the same amount of effort into making us care about the rest of the plot. In the critic’s words:
Christian Zilko of IndieWire grades the movie a C+, writing that there’s no real reason for this sequel to exist nine years later, but it improves on the first by giving Jon Bernthal a bigger piece of the pie. The Accountant 2 offers more laughs and more heart, Zilko concludes, writing:
We’ve still got a while to wait before The Accountant 2 hits theaters on Friday, April 25, so if you want to catch up on what you missed the first time around, The Accountant can be streamed with either a Max subscription or Amazon Prime Video subscription.
And, if you did enjoy these characters in the first movie, critics’ first reactions seem to indicate you’ll be happy with the sequel. While we wait for its release date, be sure to check out Ben Affleck’s other upcoming projects.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
