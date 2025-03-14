It Sounds Like The Accountant 2 Is Going Exactly Where I Hoped It Would Go, And I Could Not Be More Pumped For Ben Affleck’s Sequel

Everything’s in its right place on the 2025 movie schedule , and it’s not going to be too long before audiences get to see Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal go to work in the long-awaited sequel to The Accountant. I’ve been looking forward to this prospect since the first film’s 2016 release, and as a fan, The Accountant 2’s SXSW reactions have been so encouraging to read.

What The Accountant 2 Reactions Have Been Confirming

There’s one piece of the new picture’s story that I’ve been hoping to see fleshed out, and those early notices have apparently confirmed my suspicions were accurate. Apparently those who have seen the movie have signaled that the reunion of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) and his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) is going to be a “brother buddy comedy.”

While I thought I’d clocked that sort of vibe from The Accountant 2 trailer , getting actual confirmation that this is what’s going on gives me faith that the wait has absolutely been worth it. Then again, anyone who uses their Max subscription to watch The Accountant all over again would pick up on that sort of thread easily, as the Wolff brothers’ sense of humor was already very much present upon their first gathering as adults.

All of these positive feelings are pretty strong, even if I’m still bummed to see J.K. Simmons’ Treasury agent Raymond King has filed his last case file from the land of the living. Which is supposed to be such a huge event that sets off The Accountant 2’s plot, as Christian and Brax get to weed out a new web of corruption. Only this time, they’re working for the same side, and there’s plenty more time for Bernthal and Affleck’s character to get complicated on the open road.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

The Accountant 2's Bernthal/Affleck Dynamic Is One Of The Best Sequel Hooks

The Accountant 2 genuinely feels like a sequel that’s going to dive deeper into all aspects of its predecessor, and to the delight of us folks who were on board from day one. Looking back at those SXSW reactions there are quite a few other positive notes to pick out. It’s definitely good to read how Christian Wolff’s place in the world of fictional characters on the spectrum continues to sound like it’s been approached with care and mindfulness.

Besides that point, what hypes me up even more for Amazon-MGM Studios’ upcoming action movie is the fact that The Accountant 2 isn't merely a sequel that drops Christian and Brax into "buddy comedy" adventure. Returning screenwriter Bill Dubuque appears to be digging deeper into the brother's repairing their relationship, which I feel is the true hook for this new chapter.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Home to boxsets of Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos, you can also watch more recent hits such as Succession, Euphoria, and The Last of Us. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

As far as The Accountant was concerned, that was a Ben Affleck movie that introduced Jon Bernthal as his brother in a third act surprise. Whereas The Accountant 2 is shaping up to be a picture that has a lot more of the Daredevil: Born Again star, and in a story that's even more emotionally driven.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That decision continues to be intriguing to me, as it kind of makes that huge Accountant reveal into an organic sequel hook, on top of just being a really good piece of storytelling. While it definitely looks like we’re getting more laughs in The Accountant 2, I’m still preparing myself to potentially get a bit emotional, too.

No, I don’t think the breakneck-paced action seen here is going to send me into a state of emotions. However, seeing Jon Bernthal trying to connect with on-screen brother Ben Affleck is something that speaks to Gavin O’Connor’s sweet spots as a storyteller.

If that piece of the puzzle hits like it should, Christian and Brax are going to have a breakthrough that’ll help them understand each other a lot better. Who doesn’t want to see that, in-between Call of Duty-style raids? The Accountant 2 is heading our way on April 25, only in theaters, and you can count me in for the first available screening.