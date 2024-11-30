Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Back To Work Together, And An Insider Weighed In On Their Longtime Connection

If our hopes hold, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will have a project on the 2025 movie schedule . At least that’s what we’ve put into the universe when keeping in mind everything we know about RIP , their new team-up for Netflix. While there was a Thanksgiving break in shooting this next picture, this hasn’t stopped insiders close to the pair from making claims about how their longtime connection has affected their work.

With People reporting on Affleck spending some time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children, the current Joe Carnahan-directed film came up through continued remarks on the Academy Award-winning talent’s personal life. Is the magic still there between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon? Here’s what our unnamed insider says:

They [Affleck and Damon] are a great team. You can tell they enjoy working together. Ben looks great too. He seems to be in a good place.

I, for one, really like them apples. The Good Will Hunting bros have been pals since making one of the best movies about the smartest person in the room , and it’s something that’s carried them through the various phases of their careers.

More recently we saw this team at work via the Amazon Original biopic Air. Based on co-star Chris Messina’s story of working with Affleck and Damon , that bromance is so strong it’s kind of sweetly intimidating to work around. That’s even better news for another upcoming Ben Affleck movie that sees the Argo director continuing to work with his best bud.

What’s more, as the two men will eventually work on Animals together, and that project might also bring Jennifer Garner into the fold. So, the amiable relationship between the ex-spouses is going to be as important as that of the Good Will Hunting boys.

(Image credit: Miramax)

I’m kind of bummed that we don’t have an official idea of when this new Ben Affleck/Matt Damon project is heading our way. Putting the two of them together with an action-heavy director like Joe Carnahan sounds like my kind of crazy, especially with the Gone Girl actor already being a graduate of that school with Smokin’ Aces.

Also, if they happen to get crazy ripped for this new movie, we could end up calling them Buff Affleck and Matt Gain-mon. Honestly, I think they’d be totally fine with those names, and they’d chuckle upon hearing them for the first time.

